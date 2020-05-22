Officials began limiting entry into the county courthouse in Nogales this week as part of an evolving effort to minimize health risks to employees and the public.
People with essential business, such as court hearings, can still get in. But court officials are asking citizens and attorneys to call ahead before coming to the building, and to seek alternative methods, when possible, to conduct their court-related business.
“The courts are conducting as much court activity by telephone or Zoom hearings as possible and we ask that, as much as possible, citizens and attorneys file court documents, make court-ordered payments and submit invoices and payments electronically, by email or by a drop box at the court buildings,” Court Administrator Diane Culin said in an email.
People planning to come to the Superior Court Clerk’s Office for passport applications or renewals should check travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html for information on alternative locations and other information, said Clerk Juan Pablo Guzman.
Marriage licenses must still be requested in-person, and applicants can call ahead to arrange to be let in. Dissolutions, however, can be handled electronically, Guzman said.
For more court-related information and links to forms, payment options, videos and more, see santacruzcountyaz.gov/130Superior-Court.
Members of the public can also call the Superior Court (520) 375-7730, the Superior Court Clerk’s Office at (520) 375-7700 or the Justice Court at (520) 375-7660.
Nogales Municipal Court
In an announcement sent Thursday, Nogales City Magistrate Vanessa Cartwright said that anyone entering the court for hearings is now required to wear a face mask. “If you appear for court without a face covering, your hearing can be held telephonically or it will be continued,” she wrote.
Payments for fines can be made by phone at (855) 741-7787, online at the websites at azcourtpay.com or nogalescitycourtpayments.com, or in-person at Family Dollar and CVS through the Pay-Near-Me program, Cartwright said, adding that the court is also accepting in-person cash and check payments through its drop box.
Anyone having trouble making payments should contact the court via phone, email or in person to request payment extensions.
To reach the Nogales Municipal Court, call (520) 287-6571 or email Nogalescourt@nogalesaz.gov. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, though visitors should note that only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.
“If you are experiencing any illness, cold or flu-like symptoms, or have a cough – or have been in contact with anyone who is ill or who has tested positive for COVID-19 – we are asking that you do not attend court and that you contact the court by phone or email prior to your hearing to request a telephonic hearing or a new court date,” Cartwright wrote.