Free testing in Santa Cruz County

Arizona State University, in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Health Services, is offering free saliva-test COVID-19 screenings at locations around Santa Cruz County. Upcoming dates and locations include:

Wednesday, Dec. 2 and 9: Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Blvd., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: Rio Rico High School, 590 Camino Lito Galindo, 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4 and 11: Patagonia Union High School, 200 Naugle Ave., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required here. Create a username and password by clicking on “sign up for an account.” Then, once you login with your account info, enter SALIVATEST when prompted for an agency code.

Contact COVID19info@asu.edu or (480) 884-1900 wth questions.

Elsewhere, the County Health Services Department, which temporarily stopped its testing program last Tuesday, was again advertising free COVID-19 testing at the county building in Rio Rico on Monday. Appointments can be made by calling (520) 604-9321.

Other non-free testing options in the area include Mariposa Community Health Center at (520) 281-1550, NextCare Urgent Care at (520) 394-7388 and Holy Cross Hospital at (520) 285-3000.