This was the latest information available on Monday regarding COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County and surrounding areas:
• There had been 3,970 confirmed cases among local residents as of Monday, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
• That number represented a one-week increase of 346 cases. It was the fifth-consecutive week ending Monday that the number of new local infections had grown. The weekly increase on Nov. 2 was 78 cases; on Nov. 9 it was 91 cases; on Nov. 16 it was 169; and on Nov. 23 it was 305.
• There had been 276 hospitalizations and 69 total deaths of country residents from COVID-19 as of Monday. That marked one-week increase of 14 hospitalizations, but the death total was unchanged since Nov. 23.
• For the week of Nov. 8-14, the most recent for which data was available, 11 percent of local tests for COVID-19 came back positive, according to benchmarks published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
• County data show that most infections have been recorded in people in the 20-44 and 45-64 age groups. Together, those two age brackets account for 72 percent of all cases.
• The majority of deaths, however, have occurred among elderly people. Two-thirds of all deaths, a total of 46, were in the 65+ age group. With 472 cases in the same age bracket, that means that almost one in 10 Santa Cruz County residents aged 65+ who had a confirmed COVID-19 infection later died from the disease.
• In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 3,106 confirmed cases and 284 deaths as of Sunday, Nov. 29, according to data published by the state health department on Facebook. That marked an increase of 177 infections and six deaths in the eight days since Saturday, Nov. 21.