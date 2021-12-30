Between Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 – a one-week period – Santa Cruz County health officials reported 133 new COVID-19 cases, four additional hospitalizations, and two recent deaths. Both deaths occurred among residents in the 65-and-older age demographic.
In total, Santa Cruz County has documented 10,464 infections, 670 hospitalizations, and 206 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Weekly case rates have fluctuated countywide: in the previous week ending Dec. 23, county officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases. Earlier in the month, however, during the week leading up to Dec. 16, the county reported 133 new infections. Overall in the month of December, the county saw a net increase of at least 556 new cases and 10 related deaths as of Dec. 30.
Recent weekly reports still remain lower than those of December 2020 and January 2021, when the county experienced a particularly infectious wave of cases and deaths, often reporting hundreds of infections within a week. During this time last year – a week-long period leading up to Monday, Jan. 4 – the County Health Services Department reported 478 new cases.
The continuing spread of the virus comes as some public health leaders across the country urge a refrain from large gatherings in light of the increasingly prevalent omicron variant.
“If your plans are to go to a 40-or 50-person New Year’s Eve party … and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year, I would strongly recommend that this year we do not do that,” Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House briefing Wednesday.
Fauci also encouraged booster shots among the public to bolster protection against the variant.