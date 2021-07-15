The Centers for Disease Control is reporting that 92 percent of the eligible population in Santa Cruz County – people 12 or older – has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker reported that as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, 35,384 people in the county had been fully vaccinated and 39,372 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Those numbers were higher than data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which reported that 32,610 people had been fully vaccinated in Santa Cruz County, and 35,514 had received at least one dose.
The U.S. Census-estimated population of Santa Cruz County is 46,498, though the segment of the population comprised of children 11 and younger is not eligible to receive a vaccine.
As of Thursday, there had been 8,107 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents since the start of the pandemic, as well as 573 hospitalizations and 181 deaths.
Those numbers marked a one-week increase of 34 cases and one hospitalization. The number of deaths was unchanged.