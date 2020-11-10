• There had been 3,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents as of Monday, Nov. 9, according to the County Health Services Department. That was an increase of 91 cases during the previous week.
• 66 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data available Monday. That was an increase of one death during the previous week.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was 233 as of Monday, three more than was reported a week prior
• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there had been 2,790 cases of COVID-19 and 269 deaths in Nogales, Sonora as of Sunday evening. That marked a one-week increase of 47 cases and three deaths.