• There had been 2,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents as of Monday, Oct. 26, according to the County Health Services Department. That was an increase of 39 cases during the previous week.
• 65 local residents had died from the disease, according to the data available Monday. That number was unchanged from the previous week.
• The number of people from Santa Cruz County who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 was 227 as of Monday, four more than was reported a week prior.
• According to the Sonora State Health Department, there had been 2,693 cases of COVID-19 and 264 deaths in Nogales, Sonora as of Sunday evening. That marked a one-week increase of 39 cases and one death.