Super Tuesday primaries this week narrowed their choices considerably, but Santa Cruz County voters registered with the Democratic Party will soon have their say in choosing the party’s preferred presidential candidate.
Only voters who registered as Democrats prior to the Feb. 18 deadline will be eligible to vote in the presidential preference election on Tuesday, March 17. The Republican Party will not hold a presidential preference election in Arizona this year.
The Santa Cruz County branch of the Arizona Democratic Party has spent the past couple of months preparing for the coming election, as well as brainstorming additional outreach efforts for further down the road, said Francis Glad, precinct committee person for the party.
Prior to the Feb. 18 deadline, Glad said, the party focused on reaching out to voters registered as Independents, informing them of the last day to reregister to participate in the state’s Democratic Presidential Preference Election, or PPE.
Since then, she said, party leaders have directed their attention toward getting people to mail in their early ballots or head to the polls the day of the election.
“We’ve done massive calls to all Santa Cruz County Democrats, letting them know that the PPE is on the 17th,” Glad said. “We’ve also been guiding them to their mail-in ballots.”
She added that the party had also recently been focused on recruiting poll watchers to work at the voting centers in the coming elections.
‘Be a voter’
As of this week, there were more than 26,700 registered voters in Santa Cruz County. Of those, 13,601 were registered Democrats and 13,552 were registered prior to the Feb. 18 deadline, making them eligible to participate in the coming PPE, according to data provided by the County Recorder’s Office.
The second-largest voting bloc in the county is Independent, with 8,513 registered voters. However, unlike the state primary in August when Independents have the option of casting a ballot in a party election, they cannot participate in the March 17 PPE.
Another 4,541 local voters are registered Republicans and 130 are Libertarian Party members.
Sitting at the Democratic Party’s office on Grand Avenue on Wednesday with the door wide open and a voter registration sign outside, Glad said their main goals moving forward are to try to increase voter turnout, and to inform county residents about all the candidates for the local open seats.
“When we call people, they will not know who is running, or they’ll only have heard about one person,” she said.
One of their hopes, she said, is to hold a candidate forum for local residents to become familiar with the current issues in the community, as well as each candidate’s platform.
“‘Be a voter.’ That’s our slogan. Republican, Independent, Green, whatever. You be a voter,” Glad said, insisting that the office was open to anyone with questions or concerns about the election process.