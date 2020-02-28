Candidates for elected office in the county and city governments can soon formally file to run in 2020 elections.
They’ve been able to pick up candidate packets, file a statement of interest and collect signatures for months now, but they can’t formally submit their materials until Monday, March 9.
The last day candidates can file their nomination petitions to run in county and city races is Monday, April 6, by 5 p.m.
Three seats are up for election on the Nogales City Council as incumbents Marcelino Varona, Jr., Nubar Hanessian and Jorge Maldonado see their terms come to an end.
City races are non-partisan, but candidates must win votes on a majority of ballots cast during the Aug. 4 primary to be elected outright. Any seats that are not filled in August will then be decided in a run-off election on Nov. 3.
Candidates can file at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave.
All elected offices in the Santa Cruz County government are up for election this year, including the three county supervisor seats currently filled by Bruce Bracker, Rudy Molera and Manuel Ruiz.
Other open positions include that of assessor, occupied by Felipe Fuentes since 2000; schools superintendent, filled by Alfredo Velasquez since 2006; attorney, held by George Silva since 2004; treasurer, filled by Elizabeth Gutfahr since 2012; and recorder, occupied by Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz since 1994.
There is also one Superior Court judge office on the ballot in 2020, as incumbent Anna Montoya retires from her long-held position.
Those races are partisan, and candidates running with a Democratic or Republican party affiliation will have to win their party’s primary in August to advance to the November general election.
Independent candidates are not on the primary ballot and advance directly to the general election. Still, they are subject to the same filing deadlines as partisan candidates, so they must register by April 6 to get their names on the ballot.
Candidates for county offices file at the County Elections Office in the County Complex on Congress Drive in Nogales.
School and fire boards
School and fire districts in Santa Cruz County will hold non-partisan elections, to be decided on Nov. 3.
The Nogales Unified School District has three open seats as Manuel Ruiz, Barbara Mendoza and Greg Lucero finish their four-terms.
Three four-year terms are available at the Patagonia Elementary School District, one of which is currently vacant and the other two filled by Kathleen Pasierb and Audrey Doles. There are also two open seats for two-year terms, one which is currently vacant and the other occupied by Nancy McCoy.
The Patagonia High School District has one two-year term available as Cynthia Matus-Morriss’ term ends, as well as three four-year terms currently held by James Cosbey III, Bo T. Simpson and Paula Schaper.
The Sonoita Elementary School District has three four-year terms opening up, which are currently held by Ginney Cosbey, Ian Tomlinson and Kelly Bostock. Nancy Webster’s two-year term will also be up for election.
Three seats are open at the Santa Cruz Elementary School District, all four-year terms currently occupied by Mercie Fernandez, Daniel Fish and Carrie Potinger.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has two seats available as Joel Kramer and Maria Neuman end their four-year terms.
Lastly, the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District will have three six-years terms open, currently held by Marcelino Varona, Jr., Victor Fontes and Angela Meixell.
As for fire district governing boards within Santa Cruz County, all open seats consist of four-years terms.
The Nogales Suburban Fire District has two seats open as Dora Madrid and David Valenzuela end their terms. The Rio Rico Fire District also has two seats up for grabs, currently held by Mike Vohland and Dean Davis.
At the Tubac Fire District, three seats open up as Mary Dahl, Bill Kirkpatrick and Candy Clancy finish their service.
Three seats are also available on the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, currently occupied by Susan Archibald, Kurt Bahti and Chris Johnson.
Candidates can pick packets and begin collecting signatures at any time. But they can’t file their nomination petitions until June 6.
The filing period for school and fire board elections will end at 5 p.m. on July 6.
Candidates for fire boards will file their paperwork at the County Elections Office. People running for school board will file at the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office. Both are located at the County Complex in Nogales.
For more information about being a candidate in City of Nogales elections, contact City Clerk Leticia Robinson at (520) 287-6571.
Learn more about running for county office or a fire district governing board by contacting County Elections Director Tara Hampton at (520) 375-7808, or going to www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/173/Elections.
Contact the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office at (520) 375-7940 for more information about running for school board.