In the first days of his term, Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado proposed to hold two City Council meetings – rather than one – each month.
“We can’t solve the city issues (in) one day,” he told the council after pitching the agenda item in January.
The council approved a motion to hold bimonthly meetings: One on the first Wednesday of each month, and another on the third Tuesday of the month.
That schedule, however, has proven difficult to maintain. In the months that followed, the council has switched the schedule around for some of its second monthly sessions, and twice, the meeting has been canceled altogether, most recently last Tuesday.
The next regular council meeting is slated for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, and members of the public can find meeting times, dates and cancellations on the city’s official website.
Meanwhile, the County Board of Supervisors encountered a near-hiccup Tuesday when only one elected leader – District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz – showed up on the dais for a regular meeting.
District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker tuned in for the meeting via Zoom. District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera was not present at the meeting.
According to state law, a majority of the supervisors must be present to constitute a quorum – allowing the supervisors to vote and execute other business. Tuesday’s meeting proceeded as planned, with the board considering Bracker to be present, albeit remotely.
City housing plan up for public review
A five-year capital action plan for the Nogales Housing Authority – the agency that handles public housing for more than 200 families – is up for public review until June 19.
Citizens can view a draft of the plan at the NHA office on 951 N. Kitchen Street and at City Hall, where they can also leave comments.
The review period comes at a critical time for NHA. Robert Thompson, the former housing director, stepped down in March. Around the same time, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designated NHA as a “troubled” agency with failing scores in a federal assessment. HUD has also requested a recovery plan from the city.
Meanwhile, the city has not yet appointed a new NHA director.
After the public review period closes, a hearing at City Hall will follow at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, and members of the public can attend and weigh in on the NHA plan, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Sheriff’s Office to get new communication platform
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office will soon be able to communicate more efficiently with other public safety and school partners after it received state funding for a new platform, the county said in a news release.
The platform is meant to reduce response times for emergencies and provides an information sharing network, in which users can share data, voice communications and live video footage, the county said.
According to the news release, the board of supervisors recently approved a $750,000 contract with Mutalink, Inc., which will install and provide ongoing support of the common communication platform.
Mark Taylor, a Mutalink representative, said the state grant was given to all 15 counties in Arizona. So far, the system has been launched in nine Arizona counties, with Santa Cruz County slated to be the 10th.