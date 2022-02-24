As a teenager living in Nogales, Sonora, Edgar Moreno was more interested in listening to Jimi Hendrix than showing up to a quinceñera.
But a childhood friend celebrating her 15th birthday had asked Moreno to come as her escort. Sensing Moreno’s reluctance, his parents proposed a deal: if he went, they’d finally buy him a guitar.
Moreno couldn’t resist, he said. He didn’t own a guitar, though not for lack of trying. Each day after school, he said, he’d fallen into the habit of borrowing a friend’s guitar to practice, strumming the instrument while the rest of his classmates played Nintendo.
Moreno went to the quinceñera. And, he added, his parents kept their word.
“That’s how I got my first acoustic guitar,” Moreno told the NI last week.
It marked a major step in his musical career. And years after that first guitar, Moreno reached another milestone: he finished and released his first album, “Spirit Led,” on Feb. 13 of this year.
The seven-song body of work showcases Moreno’s affinity for the guitar, which often guides his music with cadenced, resonant riffs.
Moreno puts it simply: the album is “a dream come true.”
These days, Moreno, now 42, leads a dramatically different life than that of his teenage years. He’s married with two daughters. He lives in Rio Rico and works in the produce industry. But through multiple careers and life changes, he’s continued to prioritize his craft. And the pandemic – an influence on many artistic endeavors over the past two years – helped pull Moreno forward in completing the album.
“It was a force, pushing me to do it,” Moreno said.
Underground artists
In the 1990s, Moreno said, the Nogales, Sonora music scene was a sight to behold.
Back then, he recalled, hand-drawn flyers plastered lamp posts along the streets, advertising tocadas – small, intimate concerts. Local shows cost 15 pesos a pop. Bands played on top of flatbed trucks.
And, “people dancing slam,” Moreno added, chuckling. “Those were the days.”
That was the world in which Moreno began nurturing his musical skills, playing guitar and bass for local bands. He dreamt of touring across the globe.
And during those years, Moreno said, he learned diligence, practicing regularly with bandmates as the end of high school neared. Going to college wasn’t part of his plan.
“I wasn’t interested in studying something that I didn’t like, that wasn’t music,” he said.
So he began work as a bank teller – a strategy, he said, that would allow him to work for good pay while continuing to focus on his music. Over the years, he worked his way up to a gig as a financial advisor – all while continuing to play.
Eventually, though, things began to shift. Moreno’s parents obtained U.S. citizenship and moved to Arizona. Tired of crossing back and forth to see his family, Moreno moved north, too, in 2009.
During that time, Nogales, Sonora, was experiencing a surge of violence stemming from drug trafficking organizations. Moreno can still remember hearing hours of gunfire in his hometown.
In the United States, Moreno had to start over. Moving to Arizona meant leaving behind years of a growing financial career. He got a gig as a bank teller in Bank of America and began working his way up once again. And, the band Moreno had played in for years began to disperse.
That’s when he realized he could continue recording what he wanted – without an entire band.
‘Just don’t stop’
With some exceptions, “Spirit Led” is a solo album. Moreno tracked the piece’s four major instruments: guitar, bass, drums and vocals, he said. The recording and production process – also Moreno.
“That was my free time,” he explained. “Going to my room, and, ‘OK, I have the drums for this song. And now, the bass.’”
The album explores themes like gratitude and love. Often, in his lyrics, Moreno longs for mental clarity and expresses frustration at societal conventionality. In “My Mind,” Moreno urges against conformity and asks to find individuality within.
“It was sort of a prayer,” he explained. “Nowadays, everything’s a trend. People are pulled along.”
“What happens,” he added, “if you don’t follow that trend?”
The album’s been public for under a month, but Moreno has already gotten a positive reaction from two crucial critics.
“Kids don’t lie,” he pointed out, referring to his young daughters.
Shortly after finishing the post-production phase, Moreno placed his cellphone on his family’s kitchen table and hit play. Both children, he noticed, were singing along – to everything.
“All your songs are catchy,” Moreno’s 8-year-old daughter told him, he recalled with a grin.
And the title itself, “Spirit Led,” is a testament to what Moreno described as a drive to finish the album – even when, weeks before the album’s release, he contracted COVID-19.
While Moreno experienced relatively mild symptoms – fever and a sore throat – grappling with the disease further pushed him to finish the album. Already, in the pandemic, he’d lost an uncle and brother-in-law to the coronavirus.
As he waited for COVID- 19 to leave his system, Moreno thought about his songs, still unpublished, and continued working.
“I was like, ‘OK, what if I die tomorrow and the songs stay there?’” he said.
COVID or not, that’s advice he’d relay to any artist.
“If you have (a project), if you’re planning to do it, just don’t stop,” he said. “Just don’t stop until you finish it.”
You can listen to Edgar Moreno’s album “Spirit Led” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.