Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate declined for the fourth-straight month in November, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report showed the county’s jobless rate to be 6.6 percent last month, its lowest level since May 2019. The local unemployment figure has fallen steadily since reaching 12.6 percent in July, its high mark of the year.
Some of the decline in official joblessness in recent months could be a result of seasonal hiring in the produce import sector, which typically takes on large numbers of workers when the busy season begins in the fall. In addition, expanded unemployment benefits that followed the onset of the pandemic have expired during the latter part of the year.
But another factor may have contributed to last month’s employment gains in Santa Cruz County: On Nov. 8, the U.S. government lifted its restrictions that had prevented Mexican shoppers from crossing the border since March 2020. That development spurred new hiring in Nogales, especially in the downtown retail district, where a number of dormant shops reopened in response to the change.
The state data for November showed 18,230 people formally employed in Santa County County last month. That marked an increase of 700 from October and it was the first time in 2021 that the number surpassed 18,000.
Meanwhile, the number of people on official unemployment rolls dropped by 230 from October, reaching 1,289 in November. That was the lowest mark of the year so far.
Even with the gains, Santa Cruz County was tied with Apache County for the state’s second-highest jobless mark in November, better than only Yuma, which had 11.1 percent unemployment.
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in November from 5.2 percent in October. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.