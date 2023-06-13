All three activities were part of the Nogales Parks and Recreation’s summer youth program, which also offers basketball, tennis and art lessons for local kids. The total enrollment for all activities, as of last Friday, was more than 860 kids, according to Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers.

Rec center summer

A group of girls, ages 4-6, repeat their instructors steps during a dance class at the Nogales Recreation Center on Monday morning.

“This is less than last year,” Travers said of the total enrollment. “I added an extra session of swimming last year… because we had a waiting list (and) school started later.”

Rec pool

Family members sit as spectators outside of the pool area, watching their kids practice their swimming skills at the Nogales Rec Center.


Tags

Load comments