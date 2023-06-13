All three activities were part of the Nogales Parks and Recreation’s summer youth program, which also offers basketball, tennis and art lessons for local kids. The total enrollment for all activities, as of last Friday, was more than 860 kids, according to Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers.
“This is less than last year,” Travers said of the total enrollment. “I added an extra session of swimming last year… because we had a waiting list (and) school started later.”
She noted that the two most popular activities each year are swimming and tennis lessons – both which were fully booked by June 5, the day the summer programs officially started.
But speaking to the NI on Monday, Travers said her department had decided to open up more space for tennis lessons, given the high demand. Swimming lessons remain fully booked, but the public can visit the pool during open community hours, from 1-5 p.m. on weekdays.
“Swim is always the most popular because I think it’s a true concern parents have,” she said.
On Monday, about six lifeguards provided support to a group of kids making their way across the shallow end of the pool while holding onto their kickboards to help them stay afloat. Meanwhile, parents sat outside the pool perimeters, watching their kids from afar.
In addition to providing fun activities for local youth during their summer vacation, Travers said the program adds about five to seven seasonal workers to fully staff each activity. Those jobs, she said, are geared towards high school students and recent high school graduates.
“We were in interviews nonstop during the month of May,” she said, adding that it’s good practice for the young workers. “They get that interview experience. For a lot of them, that’s their first interview.”
To view the full activities and pool schedules, visit Nogales Parks & Recreation on Facebook or @NogalesParksandRec on Instagram.
Parents can call (520) 285-5782 or visit the Nogales Rec Center at 1500 N. Hohokam Dr. to enroll their kids in tennis, basketball, golf, dance and art lessons, Travers said.