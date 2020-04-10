Local officials are calling for a temporary halt on stepped-up inspections of Mexican tomatoes, saying that federal inspectors who travel to Santa Cruz County for work could spread the coronavirus in local produce warehouses.
Still, their concern that people from other areas might bring the disease with them has its limits – especially when it comes to a massive road project set to begin this spring.
In a pair of nearly identical proclamations issued April 3, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors and Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to delay a new inspection protocol for imported tomatoes. The Nogales City Council followed up by passing a similar resolution on Thursday, which Garino said sought to help the local produce industry.
“It is better to have a temporary delay to new inspections until the appropriate health and safety protocols are defined and implemented to protect the food supply of the nation, minimize impacts to productivity and protect the health of the USDA inspection officers and of the residents of Santa Cruz County against the spread of COVID-19,” the proclamations stated.
The new inspections started on April 4, bringing the United States into compliance with a trade agreement with Mexico.
Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who has advocated for projects favored by the produce industry during his tenure, told the NI that the county is seeking a temporary hold on “the workers that are being brought in from outside… going from warehouse to warehouse.”
The idea that people from an area with relatively high levels of transmission might pose risks to communities with fewer infections isn’t unique to Santa Cruz County. Earlier this week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order requiring travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the state. And in the community of Ajo in western Pima County, some residents have voiced concerns that workers coming to town to construct a border barrier might bring the coronavirus with them.
Kacey Ernst, a University of Arizona epidemiologist, said that workers who commute between communities for work can create an infection risk.
“If you have individuals coming in from outside areas this has the potential to introduce transmission from other communities,” she wrote in an email. “Essentially you are pooling risk from multiple geographic areas into one community.
Jaime Chamberlain, president of the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority and owner of the produce distributor J-C Distributing, said inspectors could spread the infection among different local businesses.
“What I don’t like about the (produce) inspectors is that they’ll go from my facility to Scott Vandervoet’s facility to Malena to Farmer’s Best, all in one day,” he said.
Chamberlain said local produce companies have taken aggressive steps to prevent contagion among their own workforce.
“The majority of us sealed off completely our facilities. I mean, absolutely no one comes into our facilities. Not even the UPS driver comes in, not Amazon,” he said, adding that warehouse employees were following social distancing guidelines and wearing gloves, face masks and hairnets.
Ernst noted that the level of risk is determined by the locations that workers come from.
On Friday, eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Santa Cruz County. In Pima County, that number was 543, and in Maricopa County, 1,741, according to county and Arizona Department of Health Services data.
‘A little bit different’
In a pending local project that’s likely to see workers commuting from Pima and Maricopa counties, the Arizona Department of Transportation is set to begin work on an overhaul of SR 189, also known as Mariposa Road, in coming weeks.
That project is seen as a boon for produce companies and Nogales-area import businesses, because it will allow semi trucks to travel between Interstate 19 and Mariposa Road on a flyover ramp, without waiting at stoplights with other local traffic.
States including Washington and Pennsylvania and some counties in California and Texas have enacted partial construction bans in response to the pandemic.
But Arizona hasn’t halted construction work and Bracker said he wasn’t going to ask for any delay on the SR 189 project.
“They’re bringing in their work crews and their own teams and they’re all working together, so to me that’s a group of people that have a task. What we’re opposed to is the warehouses who have isolated themselves… having to have inspectors that are roaming from warehouse to warehouse to warehouse,” he said.
Garino did not respond to a request for comment.
“That is a little bit different there,” Chamberlain said of the SR 189 work. “Once they get started I don’t know what kind of protocols they’re going to have.”
He asserted that the road project wasn’t comparable to produce inspections, because “one is in open air, and the other one’s in a building, in a confined space.”
“Being outdoors can certainly reduce transmission,” said Ernst, the UA epidemiologist, “though there are factors like wind patterns, etc. that can make the risk level variable. Just being outdoors does not mean there is zero risk.”
ADOT Spokesman Tom Herrmann told the NI that 50 to 80 workers would be assigned to the SR 189 project, including “a mix of local and traveling crews.”
He said that some of the traveling crews would likely stay in local hotels, with others planning to stay in RVs or trailers.
Ernst said that overnight stays are a mixed bag, since close living quarters can increase the risk of transmitting infection, but less travel between communities could lower the risk of workers carrying the virus from one community to another.
Chamberlain rejected the idea of calling for a delay on the road work: “I’m not going to try to say, ‘Hey, you know what? Stop construction of SR 189.’”
At the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, where Australian mining firm South32 employs locals and out-of-towners, about 25 employees were working at the site during “peak periods” this week, according to company spokeswoman Jenny Fiore. She didn’t reply to the NI’s questions about how many of those employees were from outside the local area except to say that “we do hire employees from within the community.”
Fiore added that the company “halted any contract work at Hermosa that would necessitate overnight accommodations.”
Bracker and Chamberlain said South32 wasn’t a target for work stoppage. “Again, they are their own units and those units are responsible for their health safety risk. And overall South32 monitors those units going into their worksite, which is completely different than a produce warehouse. A produce warehouse has no control over who’s coming in. USDA says ‘this is your inspector,’ they go in.’” Bracker told the NI.
‘Health concern’
As local leaders try to keep the new tomato inspectors away, at least temporarily, they can point to other examples of locally employed federal workers who tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently revealed that three of its Nogales-based employees tested positive, and many of the agency’s employees commute to work from outside the county.
But while officials and produce industry leaders cited concerns over COVID-19 as the reason for seeking a temporary delay on the tomato inspections, local importers have opposed the stepped-up inspections since before the so-called Tomato Suspension Agreement was inked.
Nogales produce companies argued that the agreement, which requires that 92 percent of imported Mexican tomatoes undergo inspection, amounted to protectionism that would help domestic tomato growers in Florida at the expense of importers who bring tomatoes from Mexico.
“U.S. importers and marketers of Mexican tomatoes will bear what amounts to punitive costs associated with such levels of inspection,” Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Nogales-based Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, said after a draft version of the agreement was signed last August.
But Bracker insisted he isn’t trying to do any favors for the produce industry by seeking a delay on the inspections.
“I think this proclamation is a health concern. We’re not telling them to end the inspections permanently, we’re asking for a delay during this crisis.”
“If this pandemic had not hit us, we would not be having this conversation,” Chamberlain added. “We would be having the inspections.”
The conversation has caught the attention of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson), whose district includes Santa Cruz County. Grijalva said he was hoping to get the state’s congressional delegation to send a letter to federal authorities seeking a delay.
But, in response to the NI’s question about whether the USDA would consider a temporary delay on the inspections, department spokesman Carl Purvis wrote in an email: “The inspections are required by the Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico, negotiated between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Mexican tomato growers… USDA has conducted all inspections that have been requested and is prepared to continue inspections as planned.”
Purvis added that “Inspection staff are following CDC guidelines, including social distancing, hand washing, use of protective equipment, staying home if sick and minimizing the movement of employees between warehouses and offices.”