A Nogales man died after crashing into a tree on Interstate 19 early Wednesday morning in Tubac.
Alex A. Zuniga, 59, was alone in his vehicle and traveling north at the time of the crash, which happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Kilometer 39, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
“The vehicle, for an unknown reason, ran off the road left, drove in the median for approximately 1,542 feet, and collided with a tree,” the DPS spokesman said, adding: “The driver was not wearing his seat belt.”
Zuniga was well known in the community as the former manager of Adair’s Carroon Mortuary in Nogales.
Zuniga’s death was the first roadway fatality reported on I-19 in Santa Cruz County in 2020. Four fatal crashes were reported on the local interstate in 2019.