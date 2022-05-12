Crash

The now-repaired guardrail at the crash site has been adorned with a makeshift memorial.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A Nogales man died last week after a single-vehicle crash on the International Street exit ramp near the downtown terminus of Interstate 19.

Cornelio Cruz, 64, was driving a red SUV when it crashed on Exit 1A at approximately 6:08 p.m on Wednesday, May 4, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

The SUV rolled and Cruz was ejected onto the roadway, the DPS spokesman said, adding that Cruz was not wearing a lap-and-shoulder belt.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The DPS spokesman said impairment is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

A guardrail near the top of the ramp was left mangled by the impact. It has since been repaired, and items including candles, flowers and a cross have been left there as a memorial.



Tags

Load comments