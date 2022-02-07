A 24-year-old Nogales man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to human smuggling.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Benjamin Gallegos “managed, organized, and coordinated other co-conspirators to drive, provide guide services, and operate stash houses for undocumented persons seeking to be smuggled into the United States.”
In all, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release, Gallegos coordinated smuggling operations that involved more than 100 undocumented migrants from Mexico.
Gallegos was originally charged on Nov. 26, 2018 with smuggling two undocumented people. According to the complaint against him, on Nov. 20, 2018, Gallegos allegedly offered an undercover federal agent $200 per person to transport undocumented migrants to Tucson, and said that several people were waiting for a ride from a location north of the Border Patrol’s Interstate 19 checkpoint.
The agent didn’t take the job, but the next day, the complaint says, Gallegos called him from a U.S. phone and asked if he was “ready to come to Nogi?” The agent agreed to take the assignment, with the same $200/person compensation. Later that day, Gallegos called the agent and gave him instructions to pick up migrants at a location in Nogales, Ariz. The agent picked up two people and dropped them off Rio Rico, according to his instructions.
Border Patrol agents subsequently apprehended two people hiding in the bushes near the intersection where they had been dropped off by the undercover agent. Both were Mexican citizens with no legal documentation, according to the complaint.
Gallegos is set to be sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson on April 22. According to his plea agreement, he is facing a sentencing range of 33 to 87 months, depending on his prior criminal history.