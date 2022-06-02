The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week ending Wednesday, June 1. That was down from 43 new cases confirmed among local residents during the previous week.
The number of people from Santa Cruz County who were hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons rose by two during the week, according to count data. The previous two weeks each saw hospitalizations increase by one.
There were no new COVID-related deaths added to the county’s records during the week ending June 1. That figure has remained unchanged since the end of April.
The County Health Services Department switched last month from updating local COVID-19 data on a daily basis, to providing weekly updates on Wednesdays.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced a weekly count of 13,042 new cases on Wednesday. That was up from approximately 11,500 cases the previous week, slightly more than 7,200 cases the week before that, and 5,490 new cases the week before that.
May 2022 was unusually hot in the local area
The average daily high temperature at the Nogales International Airport was 3.6 degrees hotter than normal in May, according to readings from the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The average daily high last month was 91.4 degrees, the data shows. The normal daily high for the month since the NWS began logging temperatures at the airport in 2001 is 87.8.
In May 2021, the average daily high was 89.6. In May 2020, it was 91.8.
The average daily low last month at the airport was closer to normal: 52.3 degrees, compared to a normal average of 52.1.
There was no measurable precipitation at the airport in May, a typically dry month. NWS data shows a monthly average of 0.15 inches measured at the site.