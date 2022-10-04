Elena Rodriguez

A cutout of José Antonio Elena Rodríguez is illuminated during a vigil in 2018, at the spot in Nogales, Sonora where he died on Oct. 10, 2012 after being shot repeatedly by Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Tenth anniversary nears of teenager’s killing

A slate of events, including a mass and vigil, are planned for the coming weekend to commemorate 10 years since the killing of 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez. 



