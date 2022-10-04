Tenth anniversary nears of teenager’s killing
A slate of events, including a mass and vigil, are planned for the coming weekend to commemorate 10 years since the killing of 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez.
On Oct. 10, 2012, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz was standing on West International St. in Nogales, Ariz. when he fired 16 bullets through the border fence – hitting Elena Rodríguez 10 times in the back and head. In 2018, a federal jury found Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Members of the Elena Rodríguez family, along with civil rights organization School of the Americas Watch, will lead a procession and rally Saturday at the Nogales Border Plaza or Karam Park, beginning at 3 p.m.
The following day, in Nogales, Sonora organizers will lead workshops, a march with Border Patrol Victims Network, and at 4 p.m., a mass and vigil at “José’s Cross,” according to SOA Watch.
New memorial pays tribute to Officer Jeremy Brinton
A new marker on West Mariposa Road commemorates Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton, a husband and father who was struck and killed in 2021 while directing traffic on I-19.
Last fall, the County Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against the driver, who told investigators he hadn’t seen Brinton until his SUV struck the officer.
Gathering last week, the Nogales Police Department unveiled a memorial marker bearing Brinton’s name and the date of his death – May 21, 2021.
Speaking to the NI at the time, NPD Officer Victor Hetherington described Brinton as a family-oriented father of four, adding that Brinton had a “heart of gold.”
Election deadlines fast approaching
The Nov. 8 election is weeks away – something that will determine the state’s next governor, attorney general, and a slew of positions in the state legislature.
The race will also determine one of the two Superior Court Judge positions and new council seats, along with a school board for the Nogales Unified School District and a governing board for the Tubac Fire District.
The deadline for voter registration is set for Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m., according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
For registered voters, the deadline to request a ballot-by-mail is Oct. 28 and 5:00 p.m. Early voting begins on Oct. 12. To register to vote, head to servicearizona.com or visit the County Recorder’s Office.
- Nogales International
