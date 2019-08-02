Repairs begin at Sonora water treatment plant
Water pumps at the Los Alisos Wastewater Treatment Plant in Nogales, Sonora are yet to be fully repaired, with city officials recently repairing only one of four pumps.
The advancement was made last Thursday when one of the pumps was repaired and reinstalled, according to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality spokeswoman Erin Jordan.
“(Pump 2) is now in a testing phase to ensure it is working properly within the facility,” Jordan said in an email on July 26. “There was some concern that there would be a (sanitary sewage overflow) during re-installation. However, that did not happen.”
In January, the ADEQ announced that four of five pumps at the Los Alisos facility were malfunctioning due to excessive grit, sending raw sewage north of the border through the Nogales Wash.
Lori Kuczmanski, spokeswoman for the International Boundary and Water Commission, confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently “no fugitive flows in the Wash related to the pump station which we are aware of.”
She added that two pumps are now operational, while different plans to repair the other three are still in the works.
The Mexican section of the IBWC, also known as CILA, is planning to rebuild one more pump and purchase two others, which are expected to be delivered and installed in November, Kuczmanski said.
Tubac Fire to offer CPR classes
The Tubac Fire District will offer monthly Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification courses from September through December.
Instructors will follow the American Heart Association curriculum, which includes CPR, first-aid and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training.
“We have offered classes in the past, however our goal is to consistently provide monthly classes from September through May,” Tubac Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said in an email.
The first class is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tubac Fire Station 2, located on 1360 W. Frontage Rd.
Other sessions will follow on Nov. 16 and Dec. 21, as well as a Spanish-language session on Oct. 19.
Classes cost $60, and include a book and certification card upon completion of the course.
For more information or to register, visit www.tubacfiredistrict.org/community/cpr-sign-up.
City handing out sandbags for monsoon season
Sandbags to stave off floodwaters are now available for free at the public works department, according to a July 30 post on the city’s Facebook post.
Supplies are limited to 10 sandbags per household and the post advised people to bring their own shovel.
The monsoon season started late this year, with the first heavy storm coming on July 17.
The national weather service reported a total of 1.18 inches of rain at the Nogales International Airport in July.
That’s well below the rainfall measured for the month of July in recent years.
Last July saw 4.12 inches of rain, according to NWS data. In 2018, the number was 7.33 inches.
But some storms that hit downtown Nogales this month did not make it as far north as the airport.
A rain gauge at the Ephraim Wash, near Holy Cross Hospital, measured 3.19 inches of precipitation in the 31 days prior to Aug. 1.
The public works department is located at 1450 Hohokam Drive. Call 520-287-6571 for more information.