Candidates for local elected office once again took the streets this year to post tarp banners and cardboard signs throughout Nogales and Santa Cruz County, as well as to slap window and bumper stickers on supporters’ cars.
And while a number of candidates purchased their promotional materials from out-of-county and out-of-state vendors, at least two local print shop owners say they’ve seen a slight uptick in election-related sales this year compared to two years ago. And those sales have provided an especially important boost during the pandemic.
“In regards to political campaigns, I did have a little bit more movement. There were some candidates wanting to contribute more to local businesses,” said Roman Lee, owner of Panda’s Sign Shop on Arroyo Boulevard in Nogales. “I can’t complain.”
He explained that the months of May and June were the most difficult earlier this year, as businesses began shutting down or temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 crisis. Thankfully, he said, July brought a boost in sales after three political candidates sought him out for services both big and small.
Lee’s principal political customers included Luis Parra, a local lawyer who ran for the Arizona House of Representatives, and Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz, who’s seeking re-election for county recorder. Nogales City Council candidate Liza Montiel bought a smaller supply of window and bumper stickers, he said.
“The three people who came here had received recommendations to come here,” Lee said. “I was able to do plenty of work for them, but it was only in July.”
Rafael Pulido, owner of Tarasco’s Signs and Banners on Grand Avenue, also said this year’s election season came at a financially difficult time and brought more sales to his shop.
He believed some candidates might have been motivated to consume locally after he and fellow print shop workers voiced their discontent with candidates’ campaign spending habits in 2018.
“Thanks to them, I did make good sales. It helped me with my rent expenses, all of that. Thank God, I was able to move forward considering how the pandemic is hurting all businesses,” Pulido said.
He said his main customer was sheriff candidate Keith Barth, who paid for vehicle lettering, shirts with logos and campaign signs. County recorder candidate Ana “Anita” Moreno also contributed significantly by buying banners, magnetic and cardboard signs, and stickers.
County supervisor candidate Robert Rojas and Rafael “Rafita” Corrales, another sheriff hopeful, made purchases in smaller, but still considerable amounts.
“They’re not just helping me, they’re helping the whole community,” Pulido said. “The taxes are staying here. I have to pay these taxes to the city and the county, so the money stays here in the local area.”
Although both Pulido and Lee said the campaign season helped their shops’ finances during the difficult times brought on by the pandemic, they still worry about the domino effect that may continue to impact their businesses.
Pulido said he received a few coronavirus-related projects as different entities requested floor stickers to mark social distancing spacing and signs reminding people to wear face masks inside buildings.
But he also felt the secondary impact of other businesses closing.
As of Friday afternoon, Pulido had already felt the effects of no in-person classes, considering that no parents sought his services for their kids’ school uniforms.
Prior to the pandemic, Lee said, he had managed to build a relationship with school officials in Nogales and Patagonia after doing several printing projects for them. He worried that those relationships could be damaged if there’s any changes in school leadership while classes are operating under online, distance-learning models.
“If there’s new directors at the schools, they’re not going to know me or my work,” Lee said.
Both added that the restaurants and stores that still remained open – other potential customers – were limiting their marketing expenses as they tried to cover their basic costs with declining revenues.
“People are making priorities – what do they need in that moment?” Pulido said. “So, they’re not going to buy products like mine because it’s not their priority.”
Still, the two tried to remain positive looking forward.
“Right now in August, there aren’t any more candidates buying campaigning material, but there’s more movement on the streets, more people working, and that benefits us,” Lee said.