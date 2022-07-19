As the prices of gas, produce, clothing and even a morning cup of coffee continues to rise, local residents are feeling the stress and making difficult adjustments.
Some say they've removed meats and brand name pantry items from their grocery lists, or refrained from buying toys for their children. Others have taken additional jobs to cover the increasing cost of living.
“I’ve never had to worry so much,” said Rio Rico resident Stephanie Rodriguez. “It's been hard. Every day I wake up and I say, ‘How am I going to do it today? How are we going to make it this week?' It's hard.”
According to a report issued last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in the United States reached a level in June that hadn't been seen in four decades. The consumer price index last month was 9.1 percent higher than in June 2021, the biggest year-over-year jump since 1981.
Economists say inflation has an especially damaging effect on lower-income households, since they typically spend more of their income on the goods and services most impacted by rising prices. What's more, a study released late last month by the New York Federal Reserve concluded that Hispanic Americans are experiencing inflation at a 0.6 percent higher rate than the population as a whole.
In Santa Cruz County, where the majority of the population is Latino and the U.S. Census estimates the median annual household income to be $20,000 less than the statewide average, inflation is an especially painful phenomenon.
For 41-year-old Mayra Soto, a single mother of two who works as a caregiver for seniors, the thought of inflation is “emotionally stressful.”
“My rent was raised, prices are going up, my utility bills have doubled,” she said. “It’s stressful. Despite you having a job and knowing you’re going to get paid, you already know you’re going to be left with nothing.”
Before becoming a caregiver, Soto held several temporary jobs, including selling baked goods to friends and family and giving cooking demonstrations at Tumacácori National Historical Park. At the time, she said, she made around $600 to $700 a month.
“Now I'm making twice as much, and yet I'm left with nothing the week I pay my rent,” said Soto, who lives with her 8-year-old daughter and 19-year-old-son, who recently graduated high school and took a part-time maintenance job to cover some of his personal expenses.
“The money people are making right now is all going towards paying for something,” she said. “Sometimes I sit on my own and I think, 'If this inflation continues, what am I going to do?'”
Rodriguez, the Rio Rico resident, said she's had to choose between buying an extra gallon of milk or filling up the tank of her car. The 28-year-old mother of four said she is particularly worried about the impact that inflation has had on her ability to provide for her children, all under the age of 8.
“I really want to say, ‘Hey it’s going to get better’ to my kids," she said. "But regarding this inflation and how it's changing everything around us ... It's just astonishing to be alive right now.”
Rodriguez, a teacher, said she's also seen the impact of rising prices on school essentials.
“Every school has uniforms and I can't shop at local stores anymore," she said. "One polo shirt cost me $10. Uniforms are too expensive. It's unbelievable, and that’s not counting the backpack – backpacks don’t drop from $20.”
While cutting back on certain products has helped some keep their grocery bills in check, that's not an option for 48-year-old Selina Kitchen of Rio Rico. She cited a health condition that requires her to follow a special diet, thus making it difficult to cut back.
“I think I spent $100 worth of groceries. I came out with three bags in my hand. I used to get a whole shopping cart of groceries before," she said. "And I’m sick, so there’s a certain way I have to eat. When you put that with the cost of everything going up, it triples it for me."
In addition to her personal concerns, Rodriguez also expressed worry for the future of her community.
“Some small businesses, their prices are getting too high so people don't shop with them anymore, which means they are going to end up closing,” she said. “To me it is so crazy to see what our little community has come to. I’m scared for it to become a ghost town.”
Shoppers from Sonora, who play a key role in the local retail sector, are also noticing the rising prices on the U.S. side of the border. Carlos Cano, a 30-year-old elementary school teacher from Nogales Sonora, said inflation has caused him to cut back on purchases in Arizona.
“It’s not worth it anymore. A $1 or $2 increase may not mean much for people on this side, who earn their paycheck in dollars. But I have to trade my pesos to dollars so it take twice as much for me,” he said while waiting a bus stop outside the Walmart in Nogales, Ariz.
Cano, who roughly makes $600 dollars a month, says it barely covers the cost of his expenses.
“I used to be able to make weekly shopping trips (to the United States),” he said. “I bought not only basic things like food but also things like clothes. Now I do it once every two weeks. I had to cut back.”
Another out-of-towner, 79-year-old Fay Main of Sahuarita, reflected on the impact of rising prices as she strolled with her shopping cart down the aisles of Food City last week.
“You just buy less, cut back, do whatever every private individual can do,” she said. “I have a lot of fruits and vegetables, those are still pretty accountable. I do less meat… You just can't spend money like you used to."