Last Friday, Nogales resident Marco Antonio Flores took to the streets of Nogales to show and encourage political support for the Trump and Pence re-election campaign by setting up about 50 signs that read the two candidates’ names, as well as other signs with the “Latinos for Trump” slogan.
By Saturday afternoon, he said, the majority of the signs around town had been removed.
“They were basically pulled out from the ground, and then just thrown on the floor. They didn’t tear them apart, the face wasn’t tampered with,” Nogales Police Officer Oscar Mesta told the NI on Wednesday, adding: “It’s a misdemeanor.”
According to the Sept. 26 incident report that Flores filed with NPD, he witnessed two young female adults remove one sign on North Grand Avenue shortly after putting them up on Friday. He said he filmed the incident and confronted the two women, but failed to report it to police.
After realizing that more signs had been removed by the next day, Flores filed the police report and continued to replace the signs.
Mesta said this was the first reported incident of tampered campaign signs this year, but by Wednesday, he confirmed officers had responded to another call of campaign vandalism. A copy of that report was not immediately available.
Mesta said that, by Arizona statute, any person is allowed to set up signs in support or opposition of political campaigns and candidates, either on private property with permission or in public areas where the city allows it.
He added that offenders who tamper with or vandalize campaign signs can face a sum of fines and fees, and up to six months in jail.
“Just respect other people’s property,” Mesta said. “We wouldn’t want anything that belongs to you to be destroyed or tampered with.”
By Thursday morning, Flores told the NI that more signs had been vandalized, with offensive language written on them.
Flores, who called his campaigning efforts a “grassroots” movement to encourage local conservatives to show their support and vote, said he wasn’t too surprised about the vandalism but was determined to find the offenders.
“I kind of smiled in the sense that one, it doesn’t surprise us because of the Hispanic influence and their ideology. And the reaction that they had on something like this, as far as I’m concerned, it’s just a lack of information,” Flores said. “We just have to catch the culprits, that’s all.”