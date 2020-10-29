In a letter dated Oct. 13 and posted online, Kenny Hayes, the superintendent of Patagonia’s public schools, told the community that a student at Patagonia Union High School had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the district learned of the test that day. On Oct. 15, Hayes said in a Facebook live broadcast that PUHS would temporarily shut down its hybrid learning program after learning of another positive test a day after the first.
In contrast, when asked earlier this week if there had been any positive tests among students, faculty or staff at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District since it launched its hybrid learning program, an SCVUSD spokeswoman said the district wouldn’t release that information itself, and deferred to county officials.
The Nogales Unified School District, which shut down its own hybrid program after just a week, came down in the middle. In an Oct. 22 email announcing the end of hybrid learning, Superintendent Fernando Parra cited “an increase in the number of exposures and reported cases from individual teachers, staff, families and students,” but didn’t provide specific dates or exact case numbers.
As schools resume in-person instruction, many parents want detailed, up-to-date information on COVID-19 infections on campus to help them decide whether to enroll or remove their students from hybrid learning programs. Meanwhile, community members concerned about the potential for wider outbreaks also have an interest in knowing what’s happening at the schools.
However, the difference in transparency regarding COVID-19 at the three Santa Cruz County school districts illustrates the leeway given to individual districts regarding how much information they disclose to parents and the community at large.
It also highlights the tension that school districts face between giving their communities information about the virus’ spread, and protecting individual privacy.
A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Education said that schools are required to report outbreaks – defined as two or more epidemiologically linked cases – to county health departments within 24 hours of identification. Jeff Terrell, the director of the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, said he’s asking schools to report even a single positive case to the department so that case investigation and contact tracing teams can work quickly.
(Terrell said on Wednesday that one positive case related to SCVUSD had been reported since hybrid learning resumed at district schools on Oct. 12.)
But when it comes to informing the public about positive tests in a school community, there aren’t any hard-and-fast requirements.
“How they want to disclose, that’s something that they deal with with their board and their administration,” Terrell said.
Will Humble, a former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, recommends that schools publicly disclose the number of positive tests on a given day. But he said it’s probably best not to release the grade level or classroom of students who tested positive.
“The size of the school (is a factor) to consider – the smaller the school the easier to guess which kids it was,” Humble added in an email.
Disclosure options
Patagonia has a high school student population of 80. SCVUSD has about 3,500 students enrolled this year, with more than 2,200 participating in the hybrid program, according to the district. NUSD counts about 5,500 students, all of whom are now learning from home.
Terrell suggested that school districts could provide information to community members at a school where a student or teacher had tested positive without informing the wider community.
“It’s not affecting anybody else other than possibly the one school,” he said.
But, Terrell added, no school officials had sought his advice on how to approach disclosure.
In the email sent on Monday, the SCVUSD spokeswoman cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) as reasons for not releasing information about positive tests.
Humble said those laws don’t prohibit schools from putting out information, as long as it doesn’t jeopardize individual confidentiality.
“If the disclosure is in a very small subgroup of students where disclosing the case would allow the case to be identified, then it would be prohibited,” he wrote.
An example of that, Humble said, would be identifying a 10-student classroom as the location of a positive test.
The balance between privacy and disclosure has been at the center of debates since the start of the pandemic.
Through early April, the Arizona Department of Health Services posted COVID-19 data for each of Arizona’s 15 counties. But, in response to growing calls for more localized information (as well as a lawsuit), ADHS released zip code-level case numbers beginning April 12.
Private organizations have largely been left to their own devices in terms of reporting cases among employees or taking action in response. Terrell told the NI in June that businesses don’t need to tell the authorities about cases of employee infections or close down if they discover infections.
The freedom school districts have in relation to public reporting of COVID-19 is similar to the leeway they’ve been granted in choosing whether or not to reopen for in-person learning. While the state provides benchmark data for each county, districts are free to follow or ignore the recommendations.