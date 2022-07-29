Kim

Kim Franklin, a third grade teacher at Little Red School, settles into her newly decorated classroom on Thursday.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sunlight streamed through the windows of Little Red School on Thursday as Principal Kathy Romero sifted through a pile of paperbacks. The following week, each staff member is set to receive a copy of “The Orange Frog,” a psychology book with lilypads and amphibians plastered on its cover.

“Every year we do a different theme for the staff, and this time it’s the orange frog,” Romero said. “It’s happiness, and how to spread happiness and joy around.”

Prepping frog

Kathy Romero, principal of the Little Red School and superintendent of the Santa Cruz Elementary School District, prepares books and decorations for staff to return on campus.
Kathy phone

Little Red School Principal Kathy Romero speaks with a teacher.
chart

Charts and decorations line the walls of Kim Franklin’s third grade classroom at Little Red School.


Tags

Load comments