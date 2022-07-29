Sunlight streamed through the windows of Little Red School on Thursday as Principal Kathy Romero sifted through a pile of paperbacks. The following week, each staff member is set to receive a copy of “The Orange Frog,” a psychology book with lilypads and amphibians plastered on its cover.
“Every year we do a different theme for the staff, and this time it’s the orange frog,” Romero said. “It’s happiness, and how to spread happiness and joy around.”
On Aug. 8, students are set to return to classes at Little Red, the only school within the Santa Cruz Elementary District, just east of Nogales. The district’s entire teaching staff of 13 will also be coming back, said Romero, who also serves as the superintendent.
In other words, the K-8 school experienced a 100-percent retention rate over the past year – a starkly different fate than that of other Arizona districts.
“It’s a blessing,” said Romero. “My hope would be that, of course, that all the other districts would be in the same predicament.”
Nationwide and statewide, school districts are continuing to feel the impacts of teacher shortages. In an October survey, the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association estimated more than one in four teaching positions remained vacant.
But speaking to the NI this week, representatives from local districts described less dire circumstances.
“I think we’re feeling the shortage that the state and the nation are feeling,” said Mayra Zuniga, human resources director at the Nogales Unified School District.
“But, I feel that in Nogales, things are a little bit unique, and more positive,” she added.
‘We have been lucky’
In October 2021, the ASPAA published data documenting a sixth consecutive year of a statewide teacher shortage. At the time, ASPAA surveyed 145 schools, and estimated that 25.9 percent of their teaching positions had not been filled.
What’s more, ASPAA estimated more than 55 percent of teaching positions were filled by staff who lacked state-level certification requirements.
And as a new school year approaches, some districts are making drastic changes to adapt. Earlier this month, the Tucson Unified School District’s governing board announced it was considering virtual math classes for some middle and high school students due to a lack of teachers.
But Romero and Zuniga pointed to high retention rates among teachers at Little Red and NUSD. Both attributed that success, in part, to a community-centered culture.
Speaking Thursday morning, Romero flipped through a spreadsheet of staff records, counting the number of years teachers have been employed at Little Red – 11, 19, 32 years in the classroom. Other factors, like a four-day school week at Little Red, attract and retain educators, she said.
Nearly full slates
Considerably larger than Little Red, NUSD employs around 300 teachers. Over the past year, Zuniga said, the district retained 96 percent of those educators.
Currently, a starting salary for an NUSD teacher surpasses $47,700, Zuniga noted, adding that allowing teachers 25 paid holidays makes the pay even more competitive.
Currently, NUSD has about five teaching vacancies – “not horrible,” Zuniga added, noting that several long-term substitutes will be on call as the academic year begins.
In Eastern Santa Cruz County, small districts are reporting full teaching staffs. In a letter addressed to the Sonoita Elementary School District, superintendent Mary Farley described a full slate of educators including two new teachers, at the K-8 Elgin School, which serves around 140 students.
Patagonia Public Schools – around 200 students – also has zero teaching vacancies, Superintendent Kenny Hayes confirmed in a message Thursday.
“We have been lucky the last couple of years,” Hayes added.
Spending and morale
While local districts haven’t reported dramatic shortages – like those in other parts of the state – schools within the county have not been immune to staffing issues.
“It’s an issue that’s happening all over the state and I have certainly seen it here,” said Larry Frederick, a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and vice-president of Professional Educators of Nogales, the organization that represent’s NUSD teachers.
Frederick, who’s been teaching within the district since 1999, said the past school year had been particularly detrimental to morale among teachers. After returning to the classroom, students faced gaps in subject matter after months of on-and-off virtual learning.
Then, they had to learn new curricula.
“That’s not easy,” Frederick said, adding that he knew of several colleagues who chose to retire early amid the stress.
“I don’t blame the district for this,” he added, pointing to years of state law.
On July 5, Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1159 into law, allowing educators to teach in the classroom while studying to receive a bachelor’s degree. Ducey applauded the law as a way to incentivize more local teachers.
“That’s what you do,” Frederick said of the new law. “You lower the requirements for teachers when you don’t want to pay for qualified teachers.”
Frederick pointed to Arizona’s infamous ranking – 49th in the nation for education spending – and encouraged more sufficient budgets from the state legislature. He also encouraged statewide standards that would relieve teachers from mandated paperwork and record-keeping.
“There’s a lot of unnecessary jumping through hoops that teachers constantly have to do,” he said. “It doesn’t let you focus on what’s important.”
Non-teaching staff
Shortages in Arizona – and nationwide – are not limited to teaching slots.
At Little Red, all three bus driver positions are currently filled, Romero said.
“But to get a new one, it’s very, very hard,” she added. “It’s not an easy job.”
And one vacancy at the school is troubling for Romero – last year, the school had a counselor, who ultimately retired. That slot, she said, is still open.
“We’re suffering from that,” she noted. “We do need counselors, we do need social workers in our school.”
At NUSD, Zuniga said she’s seen applicant pools shrink over the years for other non-teaching positions, like custodial and maintenance work – and she’s also noticed higher turnover. Pre-COVID, she recalled receiving far more qualified applications for those jobs.
“Sometimes the pay is not as glamorous or as competitive as we would like for it to be,” she added, noting that other companies, like Starbucks and McDonald’s, have raised their compensation since the pandemic.
International teachers
“These past two years have been especially hard,” said Julieta Quiroz, the human resources manager of Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
In an email Thursday, Quiroz described a growing presence of international teachers to bridge the shortage gap – last year, she said, SCVUSD added 11 new teachers from other countries. This year, the district added nine more.
Speaking on behalf of NUSD, Zuniga estimated up to 80 percent of candidates who apply for teaching positions are international.
“There are a lot of qualified, foreign individuals that are applying for positions with the districts,” she said.
As a result, the Nogales district has hired educators in recent years from countries including India and the Philippines – “Who are wonderful teachers,” said Frederick, the NUSD teacher and union leader. “They’re excellent colleagues.”
Both NUSD and SCVUSD – the largest districts in the county – are also working with the University of Arizona to create what Zuniga referred to as a “pipeline” of teachers.
The university’s Pathways to Teaching program allows students to earn a bachelor’s in education through a 17-month accelerated curriculum. Participants receive full-tuition support, along with a $1,000-a-month stipend, as they work toward certification.
Zuniga said Pathways to Teaching and other similar programs provide a solution by allowing prospective educators to get certified while avoiding debt.
“There’s a lot of free money right now,” she said. “If you feel like you’re stuck in, maybe, a job you don’t love ... and you want more of a career, education is very rewarding.”