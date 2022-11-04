Report Card.png

The Arizona Board of Education this week issued school letter grades for the first time since before the pandemic, and all of the schools in Santa Cruz County that were evaluated during the 2021-22 academic year received either an A or B.

It was a markedly better performance than the last time school grades were published in 2019, when eight local schools received a C, one was given a D and another got an F. The good grades also offered a source of optimism amid recent studies showing student test scores slipping around the state and nation in the wake of the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

San Cayetano Elementary School students Jorge Atondo and Ricardo Morales count coins as part of a school project in November 2021. San Cayetano was awarded an "A" grade from the state for the 2021-22 academic year.
Students in Diana Lopez’s kindergarten class at the Little Red School pose in the shape of “100” outside the old school building in September 2021. Little Red celebrated its 100th anniversary during the 2021-22 academic year, and also raised its letter grade to an "A" from a "C" in 2019.
English teacher Eliza Lopez, wearing a face mask, talks to her mask-wearing students about parts of speech during class at Nogales High School at the start of the 2021-22 academic year. NHS received an 'A' from the Arizona Board of Education for its performance during that school year,


