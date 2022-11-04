The Arizona Board of Education this week issued school letter grades for the first time since before the pandemic, and all of the schools in Santa Cruz County that were evaluated during the 2021-22 academic year received either an A or B.
It was a markedly better performance than the last time school grades were published in 2019, when eight local schools received a C, one was given a D and another got an F. The good grades also offered a source of optimism amid recent studies showing student test scores slipping around the state and nation in the wake of the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
“I am very pleased with our 2022 letter grades, which reflect the work and dedication of all staff to increase student achievement,” Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angel Canto said in a news release, noting: “We made some very strong gains this year.”
The Arizona school letter grades take into account a number of criteria, which include test scores and year-to-year academic growth, as well as the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners. High schools received scores for graduation rates and college/career readiness, while elementary schools were evaluated on whether a student is ready for success in high school.
At the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, where all schools received an A or B for the first time since letter grades became a legal reporting system, officials noted that student growth “clearly drove school ratings.”
The grades were determined by schools’ scores on a 100-point scale, and half of K-8 schools’ points were awarded for growth. SCVUSD noted that two of its sites – Mountain View and San Cayetano elementary schools – received the maximum 50 points possible, while Calabasas and Coatimundi Middle School earned 45.36 and 46.78 points respectively.
At NUSD, all K-8 schools received the full 50 growth points, with the exception of Challenger Elementary School, which earned 49.91 points.
Little Red School, Patagonia Elementary and Mexicayotl Academy also received the full 50 points for growth.
K-8 schools received another possible 10 points for acceleration/readiness, and 14 of the 17 graded schools in Santa Cruz County received a perfect 10 in that category, including all NUSD sites.
At the high school level, Nogales High earned all 20 possible growth points as well as all 20 graduation rate points on its way to an overall A grade. NHS also received 17.6 out of 20 possible points for college/career readiness, and 10 of 10 points in the English Language Learner category.
Rio Rico High School did especially well on college/career readiness, earning its highest-ever score of 18.6. RRHS, which received a B grade overall, was also strong in growth, with 17.38 points earned.
It received eight of the possible 10 points in the area of English Language Learner.
Patagonia Union High School, which also earned a B grade, was especially strong in college/career readiness, earning all 20 possible points.
Pierson High School in Nogales was graded according to an evaluation system for alternative schools, and received a B.
At the smaller schools and districts, big gains were made at Little Red School, which improved from a C grade in 2019 to an A in 2022, and Montessori de Santa Cruz, which raised its mark all the way from an F to a B.
Different tests
Statewide, 71 percent of K-8 schools and 68 percent of traditional high schools received either an A or B grade in 2022. In 2019, approximately 60 percent of the state’s schools received an A or B.
In a fact sheet issued with the new school grades, the Board of Education noted one difference from the previous letter grade system used in 2018-19, when the AzMERIT standardized tests were a central component of the evaluation system. For the 2021-2022 school year, the board said, the statewide assessment “shifted away from” AzMERIT to the ACT in the 11th grade and the AASA (Arizona Academic Standards Assessment) in grades 3-8.
In explaining the positive marks from the state, local school administrators pointed to strategies they’ve employed in recent years.
“The blended learning programs, instructional strategies and professional development employed last year have enabled us to make these academic gains, and we will continue to focus on implementing our continuous improvement plans at all schools to increase student achievement,” said Canto, the NUSD superintendent.
Stephen Schadler, assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and assessing at SCVUSD, said the schools’ letter grades served as “an indication that the many significant steps we are taking as a district to modernize our curriculum, personalize our instruction, and provide clear and accurate feedback to students and families about student achievement are working.”
“Our teachers and administrators worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to meet student needs and those same students and their families responded in kind,” Schadler said in the SCVUSD news release. “These letter grades indicate that everyone’s collective and ongoing effort appears to be working.”
Other analyses
Compared to some of the recent research on the matter, the new school grades offer a more optimistic look at the state of student learning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new data-driven project called the Education Recovery Scorecard found that as a result of pandemic disruptions, the average American student “lost more than half a school year of learning in math and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading – with some district averages slipping by more than double those amounts, or worse,” The Associated Press reported.
The project, led by a Stanford education professor and a Harvard economist, showed an especially sharp decline in math scores in low-income communities, the AP said.
And a report released in April by the Helios Education Foundation, Arizona Department of Education and State Board of Education titled “Increased Disruption, Decreased Progress” found that proficiency and growth data for Arizona students decreased in both math and English language arts during the pandemic.
The study concluded that students in the early grades experienced larger academic impacts than those in older grades, and that “English Learners are struggling more than their English-language proficient peers, continuing a trend that predates the pandemic.”
Reached on Thursday, Joseph O’Reilly, director of the ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence and a contributor to the COVID-19 impact study, said he hadn’t looked at local grades and test scores from 2022. But he said he’s long been impressed with Nogales-area schools, noting comparisons he conducted at one time with Tempe schools that showed a higher graduation rate and slightly better third-grade reading proficiency here.
“I know Nogales has been very high performing,” O’Reilly said, adding that SCVUSD Superintendent David Verdugo “has done some very interesting things” and serves on some national boards that he’s engaged with.
Therefore, O’Reilly said, it’s not surprising to see more positive indicators coming out of the local schools.
“Yes, there were some impacts statewide and there were impacts nationwide of the pandemic that certainly have to be looked at locally – what are those impacts and how do we address them – and that’s very important,” he said. “But that’s important throughout the state in all the communities. And given the Nogales track record, I imagine Nogales will do really well on that.”