Effluent

Sewage plant effluent streams across the border from Mexico at Oso Wash on June 3.

 File photo courtesy of Friends of the Santa Cruz River

Two Nogales-related issues are on the agenda for the next public meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC).

The meeting is set for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and will be held exclusively via webinar, the USIBWC said in a news release.



