Two Nogales-related issues are on the agenda for the next public meeting of the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC).
The meeting is set for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and will be held exclusively via webinar, the USIBWC said in a news release.
During the event, Francisco Lara-Valencia, of the School of Transborder Studies at Arizona State University will give a presentation on the Ambos Nogales Green Infrastructure Strategy – a “green” stormwater infrastructure plan for the cross-border watershed.
According to the USIBWC, the strategy is "a multifunctional approach to improving stormwater management through the integration of green infrastructure (such as swales and rain gardens) with existing gray infrastructure to build targeted, smaller-scale interventions mitigating flooding risk, protecting water quality, and creating green space opportunities benefiting Nogales, Sonora and Nogales, Ariz."
The strategy was developed with the support of the Border 2020 Program and the North American Development Bank.
Also during the Oct. 13 meeting, USIBWC civil engineer Ariana Leos will give an update on the ongoing project to rehabilitate the cross-border sewage line known as the International Outfall Interceptor. She'll discuss construction already underway on Phases 1-3 of the project, and the award of the contract for Phases 4 and 5.
In addition, USIBWC staff will discuss other cross-border sewage concern in and around Nogales, focusing on concerns downtown and in the area of Oso Wash east of city limits.
To speak during the public comment segment of the meeting, contact Sally Spener at sally.spener@ibwc.gov or (915) 503-5542 by noon on Oct. 12.
The USIBWC established the Southeast Arizona Citizens Forum in 2003 to facilitate the exchange of information between the USIBWC and members of the public about commission projects and related activities in Santa Cruz, Cochise and Pima counties.