A trucker from Rio Rico is headed to the National Truck Driving Championship in Ohio after winning two top awards at the state competition.

Marc Anthony Ahumada took first place in the Four-Axle Tractor-Semitrailer division of the Arizona Trucking Association's annual Truck Driving Championship at Tempe Diablo Stadium on April 1. What's more, since he performed so well in his first-ever state championship. Ahumada also took home the association's Rookie of the Year award.

Marc Ahumada

One part of the test involves driving as close as you can to road cones without hitting them.
Marc Ahumada

Marc Ahumada gets a congratulatory hug from his son Marco Antonio.


