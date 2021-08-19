If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Santa Cruz County’s unemployment rate inched up again last month, reaching 12.7 percent for the month of July, according to statistics released by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity on Thursday.
Local unemployment typically peaks in the summer, when produce repacking businesses lay off workers during the off-season. The July figure was up from the county’s 12.3 percent jobless rate in June.
The 12.7-percent mark is the highest county unemployment rate since last July, when unemployment was at 15.9 percent in the midst of a wave of COVID-19 infections.
Though unemployment ticked up in July compared to the previous month, there were fewer people seeking jobless benefits, according to the data released Thursday. That number contracted slightly from 2,399 in June to 2,350 in July.
A bigger difference came in the number of people working in the local economy.
According to Thursday’s report, 16,201 people were employed in Santa Cruz County in July, a decline of almost 1,000 from June, when 17,152 were officially employed here.
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly in July, to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent a month earlier. Those figures are well below the statewide unemployment rate of 10.4 percent in July 2020.
Across the country, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4 percent in July, down from 7.3 percent the previous month.
The local unemployment rate was the second-highest among Arizona’s 15 counties in July. Only Yuma County, with an unemployment rate of 20.1 percent, was higher.