A four-vehicle collision near Amado on Interstate 19 this weekend resulted in the death of a local woman, identified as 27-year-old Maritza Campa of Nogales, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
At around 6:40 p.m. on Friday evening, Campa was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-19 when it left the roadway, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes of travel. The Malibu then struck a Chrysler 200 that was traveling southbound, Graves said.
Campa was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the Chrysler suffered injuries and was flown to Banner UMC in Tucson.
Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, Graves said, but the passengers did not suffer any injuries.
DPS was unable to determine the cause of the accident, as there were no witnesses to say what may have caused Campa to lose control of the vehicle.