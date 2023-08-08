When Sugey Gastelum’s son, Zaid, began taking free classes at the Devanta Yoga studio this summer, his mother noticed a change in the 9-year-old boy.

Previously, she said, her son had sometimes struggled with stress and controlling his emotions; he’d get frustrated, particularly after playing sports and losing a game.

cobra

Students pratice their cobra pose – one of a number of yoga skills they learned during a free summer program with Devanta Yoga.


