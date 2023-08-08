When Sugey Gastelum’s son, Zaid, began taking free classes at the Devanta Yoga studio this summer, his mother noticed a change in the 9-year-old boy.
Previously, she said, her son had sometimes struggled with stress and controlling his emotions; he’d get frustrated, particularly after playing sports and losing a game.
Then, he enrolled in a two-month long summer program: free classes at the Devanta Yoga studio.
At first, Gastelum said, her son was skeptical.
“He (said), ‘that’s a place for hippies,’” Gastelum laughed.
But then, as the program progressed, Zaid began meditating and practicing his breathing – even outside of class, his mother observed.
“For him, there was a really big evolution in how he controls his feelings,” Gastelum said.
Last Wednesday, Devanta’s summer program wrapped up with a presentation outside the studio, which sits on the 400 block of North Morley Avenue. Under the direction of Devanta founder Maricruz Angulo, students shifted through a series of asanas, or yoga poses, demonstrating variations on a common sequence known as a sun salutation.
“Downward-facing dog. Right foot in the air. Warrior one,” Angulo instructed the students, who listened intently as they lunged forward, clasped their hands together and gazed toward the sky.
Last year, Santa Cruz County worked with non-profit Chicanos por la Causa in distributing forgivable loans to more than 70 local businesses and organizations – Devanta Yoga was one of the recipients. The money came from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, which funneled financial support to aid states, counties and cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To achieve “forgivable” status on their loans, local recipients had to use 10 percent of their awarded funding for a community-based project. Angulo chose to organize free yoga classes for local kids.
“There are a lot of kids who have stress, they’re anxious, there are a lot of kids with colitis,” she told the NI.
Learning yoga early on, she added, can help alleviate some of those issues. While the summer program has ended, Angulo said, she hopes to create more programming for children in the future, on top of her classes for adults.
“If you teach kids this practice from when they’re little, I think we can improve society a little more,” she added.