Wearing black shirts and holding up signs bearing slogans such as “Enough is enough,” “I can’t breathe,” and “Stop racial profiling,” community members protested Tuesday in Nogales in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and against police brutality.
Dozens of protestors, most of them teenagers and people in their early 20s, lined the sidewalk on Mariposa Road, holding their signs and closed fists in the air as cars and trucks passed by. A number of drivers responded by honking their horns in support.
“The reason why we’re here today is because I feel like awareness needs to come to our town more often,” said 17-year-old Aixa Ochoa, one of the protest organizers. “A lot of us tend to forget that these problems are happening just because they’re not happening to us, and it’s not right.
Tuesday’s demonstration, the first of its size in the area, saw locals join a growing number of protests around the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.
Several states and cities, including Arizona, have imposed a temporary curfew after some protests became violent and escalated into vandalism and looting.
But the demonstrators who took a stand during the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday in Nogales maintained peace and order as they worked to raise awareness of the issue in the local community.
“We respect police in Nogales,” said organizer 20-year-old Temo Pompa. “They have shown us nothing but respect today.”
Pompa said the organizers were inspired to create a large-scale protest after seeing 14-year-old siblings Ana Paula and Sebastian Juarez speaking out on their own in previous days.
The Juarez twins staged their first protest on Mariposa Road last Thursday, then returned Saturday. “It’s important for us as people of color to come together and fight for one another,” Ana Paula Juarez told the NI on Saturday, adding: “We just got so fed up with what’s going on, and since no one else is doing it in this town, we wanted to do it ourselves.”
To prepare for Tuesday’s action, Pompa and Ochoa began brainstorming the protest about five days ago, spreading the word on social media and organizing the final details in an online group chat with other interested individuals.
What started with a couple of inspired activists turned into a group of more than 30 participants, which at one point Tuesday afternoon grew into a crowd of at least 80 protestors.
Like Ochoa and Juarez, Neylani Miren Castro, a Nogales High School student holding up a sign that read “Black Lives Matter,” said she believes the Nogales community needs to become more aware of the problems that other people of color are facing outside of the local area.
“We think we’re separated from the rest of the world, and I think it’s good to show our little community that we could still make a difference in our social circle,” Castro said.
Standing a few feet away with her own sign in the air, 17-year-old Milan Rei Booker said she felt a deeper responsibility to speak up given her family’s history of activism.
“My great-grandma protested for civil rights and I think it’s my time to protest because there’s so much social injustice in the world,” she said, adding that she felt thankful for the group of friends that had reached out to check on her amid the national chaos.
“We’re looked down on just because we’re from somewhere else or we have a darker skin complexion,” Booker said. “We’re coming together now to say, ‘That’s not right.’”
Conscious of the health concerns raised by the coronavirus outbreak, Ochoa said, the organizers made face masks available for any protestors who showed up without one.
Ochoa and Booker added out that there were different ways of joining and supporting the movement other than taking the streets to protest. Those include signing petitions to have police officers held accountable for their use of fatal force, using social media to help educate others, and donating to organizations that take an active role in the issue.
“You don’t necessarily always have to come out and protest. Just use your voice,” Booker said.