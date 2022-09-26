When an alarm sounded at 1st Bank Yuma, personnel with the Nogales Fire Department arrived on the scene.
But getting into the building proved difficult – something that creates more risk in the event of a possible fire, according to NFD Battalion Chief Jeff Polcari.
The building’s owner wasn’t on site, and NFD didn’t have a key to the bank. So, Polcari said, first responders broke in through a wooden door.
“And now we did damage,” he explained. “It’s a huge headache.”
Speaking to the Nogales City Council at a meeting earlier this month, Polcari made his case: Building owners, at least some, should purchase high-end, city-approved lock boxes. Then, if NFD responds to a possible fire, they can enter without damaging property.
“I know what you’re going to say,” he added. “It’s not realistic to put this on every single building in the city, and I completely agree with you.”
But in the coming months, Polcari added, some building owners will be obligated to install the boxes. The requirement will fall onto buildings that span more than 12,000 square feet, along with business facilities that have panel alarms, sprinkler systems or elevators, Polcari said.
The lock box NFD is requesting will cost around $450, Polcari estimated, without shipping. And the system, he said, involves passcodes, a special-cut key and mobile app for maximum security.
“They are very heavy-duty boxes,” he added.
While the lock boxes aren’t cheap, Polcari added, installing them and giving NFD more thorough access to buildings could allow first responders to handle a potential fire with more speed and efficiency – preventing a fire from spreading and causing more damage.
Nogales is not the only city to impose a lock box requirement on commercial buildings. Similar requirements are in effect in Tucson, Polcari pointed out, and stem from the International Fire Code – a precedent often followed by municipal fire departments.
And technically, he said, lock box requirements have been part of the International Fire Code for a decade already.
Owners vs. renters
The week after Polcari’s presentation to the council, Nataly Cedeno brushed hair dye onto a client’s roots at her salon on Shell Drive. Cedeno, the owner of NC Hair Salon, said she hadn’t heard any talk of lock box requirements. Parting the woman’s hair, she wondered aloud whether it would entail an extra expense for her own business.
“My question is, what would be the purpose of it? And how will it serve me as a business owner?” she said.
NC Hair Salon shares a strip mall with several other small businesses – a boba tea cafe, a customs broker and a smoke shop, among others. And according to Polcari, strip malls will likely be required to install the boxes.
However, he added, the city’s requirement will come down to the building owner – not the businesses themselves.
“We’re not asking for one on each unit,” he clarified. “We’re asking for one for the whole building.”
Still, it’s possible for building owners or landlords to pass certain expenses onto tenants. In a typical apartment complex, for example, a building owner might charge each unit for sewage and trash services to compensate for the overall cost.
(The owner of the building on Shell Drive was not immediately available for comment.)
The possibility of small businesses paying more expenses, Cedeno said, was concerning. At the salon, she said, business has improved over the past year – but it’s still a game of catch-up.
“I don’t think it has been what it was before the pandemic, but definitely I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
State requirements
Speaking to the NI last Friday, Cedeno also wondered what would happen if the city were to lose its key to her business.
“Will I be responsible for that?” she asked. “You know what I mean?
Speaking to Polcari, Councilwoman Liza Montiel also broached the subject of liability.
“Are you obligating the owners to buy into this?” Montiel asked.
“Some of them,” Polcari said.
“If you’re obligating the owners, then the city kind of becomes liable,” Montiel added.
But Polcari insisted that the possibility of losing or compromising any keys would be low, due to the Knox Rapid Access System the city would be using. Once a firefighter finds the key and accesses the lock box, they would also have to punch in an additional code to make the key work.
What’s more, Polcari said, if a key were to be misplaced, he’d get a notification on his phone, allowing him to track the system.
And currently, Polcari said, there’s liability when the NFD damages a business – something first responders must do at times to respond to a fire.
“It does go both ways,” he added.
So far, Polcari added, he’s seen the new system in action – after the high-tech lock was installed at the Hobby Lobby on Mariposa Road, responding to the store’s sensitive alarm system has become far easier. First, Polcari said, he opens the lock box, opens the door, and calls the building owner with updates – no damage or breaking in required.
Then, if it’s a false alarm, he said, “we leave.”