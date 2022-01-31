After years of neglect, sewage spills and foul stenches, repairs are finally beginning on the faltering pipeline that carries approximately 12 million gallons of wastewater each day from the U.S.-Mexico border to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.
Last Friday, representatives of the federal, state and local entities that had long been at loggerheads over the pipeline’s repair gathered near the northern terminus of the nine-mile-long conduit known as the International Outfall Interceptor, or IOI. They heralded the start of the first three phases of a five-phase process that, rather than replacing the IOI, will seek to shore it up with a slip line inserted inside.
Following a round of speeches, they donned hardhats and dug shovels into a ceremonial pile of dirt to mark the occasion.
“Today we highlight what can occur when we give up conflict, contention and instead choose cooperation and collaboration. Today we highlight what is possible when we stop finger-pointing and start problem-solving,” said Misael Cabrera, director of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality – the agency that once sued the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission for Clean Water Act violations stemming from the faulty sewer line.
The suit was settled in 2020, and ADEQ and the USIBWC said at the time that the settlement called for $38.8 million in upgrades and protective measures for the IOI.
In July 2021, the USIBWC announced that a $13.8-million contract had been awarded to Missouri-based SAK Construction for the first three phases of the repair. SAK plans to fix the IOI using cured-in-place-pipe technology (CIPP), in which a liner is inserted in the existing pipeline, then cured to form a solid pipeline inside the old one.
Maria-Elena Giner, U.S. commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, said during Friday’s ceremony that CIPP is “a trenchless technology which will hopefully be easier on the community as we’re going through some parts of downtown.”
The first phase of the project covers 1.6 miles of pipeline and 17 manholes nearest to the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Rio Rico. Giner said that stretch of IOI was prioritized due to its state of degradation.
The second phase is at the border and will consist of rehabilitating 2.1 miles of line, installing one new manhole and repairing 22 other. The third phase will cover the next 1.6 miles and 18 manholes north of phase two.
Work on the first three phases is expected to be finished in October 2023, Giner said, adding that the USIBWC hopes to award the contract for phases four and five “very soon” so that the work can be completed in 2024.
Giner noted that the IOI carries wastewater from Nogales, Sonora picking up sewage from Nogales, Ariz. along the way. The plant it leads to has been in place since 1951, she said, when it served needs of 22,000 people. Since then, the Ambos Nogales-area population has grown to almost 300,000.
“And because of that, there were issues that started to arise in the IOI,” she said.
Giner cited a 2005 study showing problems related to root intrusion, groundwater inflow and infiltration, and the structural integrity of the line.
“Given that, this is why we are here today,” she said.
In addition to the $34.2 million appropriated by Congress for the IOI project, Giner said, ADEQ contributed a financial package that includes funds from the state, the Mexican Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, and Freeport McMoRan Foundation. She added that the North American Development Bank and Environmental Protection Agency had contributed to some of the project’s “laterals.”
Adriana Resendez, Mexican commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, described the IOI as “one of many infrastructure works shared between the two countries to address common problems. In this case, it’s sanitation in Ambos Nogales.”
The rehabilitation of the line, Resendez said, “is an example of not only the coordinated actions that both governments implement through the IBWC, but also of the commitment to address border sanitation.”
Mayor’s perspective
Not all of the speakers at Friday’s event painted such a sunny picture of the developments.
“It’s unbelievable. Twenty years go by and here we are talking about a repair, a repair of the line,” said Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino. He compared the CIPP approach to a “band-aid,” and said he had advocated two decades ago for a new pipeline that, unlike the current IOI, doesn’t run inside the channel of the Nogales Wash.
“I wish we would have done what we were doing 20 years ago — we would have started a line outside the wash,” Garino said.
The cured-in-place-pipe work “will protect us, but it will be a certain amount of time,” the mayor said. “It’s not like having a line the proper size and capacity so this sewer can run with gravity, not with pressure like it is running right now during the monsoon season.”
Garino noted the tensions that have existed between the city and USIBWC, and the city and ADEQ, over the IOI.
“The city has been the one that usually complains about what happens with the IOI. And it’s a fact. When something happens in the city of Nogales, you might not feel it out here, but in the city of Nogales we feel it. And we smell it,” he said.
Still, the mayor expressed confidence in Giner, who was appointed by President Biden last August, and her ability to create consensus among the key IOI players.
Buchanan Davis, natural resources policy director for Gov. Doug Ducey, recalled an incident in late July 2017 when the IOI ruptured north of city limits at Manhole 89, sending more than 600,000 gallons per day of raw sewage into Potrero Creek. The spill continued for more than a week before crews were able to put an emergency bypass line in place.
The same monsoon rains that trigged that break also eroded the banks of the Nogales Wash in Nogales, exposing approximately 280 feet of sewer line along Hohokam Drive.
Neither the city nor the county had the resources to deal with the crisis, and Ducey declared an emergency to free up state funds for the response.
“We’ve come a long way since that summer of 2017,” Buchanan said. “I’ve noticed conversations and negotiations, litigations and all manners of -ations, right? They’re not always easy. But I do feel that today marks a new beginning.”
Some issues of contention among the IOI players are still being ironed out.
Maintenance of the pipeline is the shared responsibility of the city and the USIBWC as the result of a deal struck back in 1953. A settlement in a 2004 federal lawsuit required Nogales to pay 23 percent of the treatment plant’s more-than $5 million annual operating costs until the city repaired or replaced the IOI.
The city, however, has balked at the 23-percent share, saying Nogales contributes only about 8 percent of the sewage treated at the plant, with the rest coming from Nogales, Sonora. It has fought the USIBWC in court over the ownership of and responsibility for maintaining the line, and in recent years, stopped paying its share altogether.
During a regular meeting on Jan. 5, Garino and the Nogales City Council unanimously voted to approve a settlement that called for the city to pay the USIBWC $2.2 million. According to a memo prepared by staff in support of the agenda item, a mitigator had helped convince the USIBWC “that the city should be charged based on its percentage of wastewater contributions.” The memo called the $2.2 million amount “very reasonable in light of the amounts withheld by the city since 2014.”
The memo from the Jan. 5 meeting recommended that the mayor and council approve the settlement agreement and continue negotiating a new maintenance and operations agreement with the USIBWC. The agenda for a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, calls for the mayor and council to meet in executive session “and consult with its attorneys regarding IBWC’s legal position set forth in recent correspondence and possible next steps.”