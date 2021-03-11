Rosita Maria Castaños, a 72-year-old resident of Nogales, Sonora, said she set out to one of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination centers at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a half-hour before the center was scheduled to open.
But upon arriving, she found that more than 100 people had gotten there before her, also desperate to receive immunization for the coronavirus after the state of Sonora finally allocated thousands of Pfizer first doses for residents 60 and over in the border city.
When workers at the vaccination site began handing out assigned numbers to the first people in line, Castaños, who was accompanied by her husband, aunt and cousin, was among the lucky ones. She and her companions were numbers 149 through 152 in line for vaccinations distributed at the Ignacio W. Covarrubias elementary school, located about 1.5 miles south of the border.
Others there that morning were turned away without being given a number.
“For our part, we feel very thankful because we fortunately got vaccinated,” Castaños said, though her group still had to wait six hours for their shots. “We were so many people and the personnel did everything they could, but it was disorganized.”
Last month, the Sonora State Health Department began rolling out a national vaccination plan that focused on older people in small, rural communities that are farther away from emergency medical services. At the time, department spokesman Gianco Urías told the NI that there was no time frame for when vaccines would arrive for the general population in Nogales, Sonora.
Then on March 3, State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen turned to Twitter to announce that Sonora had received an allocation of 20,475 Pfizer vaccines that would be sent to Nogales, Sonora for residents ages 60 and over. In another tweet four days later, Clausen suggested that the 20,475 doses were meant not only for Nogales, but also the towns of Cumpas and Santa Ana.
Urías did not respond this week to requests to confirm how many vaccine doses had been sent to the Nogales area in the end, but elderly residents in the city flocked to seven distribution centers for the first day of first-come, first-served vaccinations on Tuesday.
The centers were scheduled to operate the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Frustrating experience
Like Castaños, others who took part in this week’s vaccinations said the information available to them was unclear and the process disorganized.
Jesus Marin Martinez, 67, said he had initially felt hopeful when the federal government created an internet platform for citizens to register for vaccinations. Although he and his wife were quick to register in hopes of getting an appointment, he said, the platform wasn’t actually used for the process that began this week.
“The only thing they did was inform us through newspapers, radio, the internet of the places where they would be administering vaccines without appointments,” Marin said. “The moment we heard that, we thought, ‘This is going to be a disorder.’”
Marin and his wife arrived at one of the vaccination centers close to their home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, he said. They found that approximately 200 people had beaten them there and had already formed a line outside the center.
The couple then drove to other inoculation sites around the city, in hopes of finding a smaller crowd and a better chance at securing a place in line.
In the end, when they found that all locations had hundreds of elderly residents waiting outside, Marin and his wife opted for the farthest vaccination center in the small town of Mascareñas, about 11 miles east of Nogales, where they were able to secure a spot.
About three hours later, the couple walked out with their first doses of the Pfizer vaccines in their left arms.
“I was very lucky. We arrived, and my wife and I were lucky to receive a number, so we got vaccinated,” he said, adding that the pair still felt concerned for other people who didn’t have the same luck. “Not everyone had the opportunity to go there.”
Victor Manuel Silva, 69, said he also opted for the site in Mascareñas after waiting hours in line at the inoculation center at the centrally located Plaza Miguel Hidalgo, where a worker later told him that they were only vaccinating people ages 80 and older that day. (At least one media outlet in Nogales, Sonora reported on Tuesday that workers at Plaza Miguel Hidalgo were prioritizing people ages 70 and older that day.)
Like Marin, Silva said he drove to another location in Nogales, Sonora, but finally decided to head for Mascareñas after he saw that there were long lines at every local center.
“If they had told me from the start that it was for those 80 and older, then I wouldn’t have waited in line,” Silva said on Wednesday, the day after he had received his first dose.
And while Marin and Silva were able to get their first dose in Mascareñas, they both noted issues that made them doubt the efficiency of the process.
For example, both men pointed out, there were about seven people taking down the registration information and only two healthcare workers administering the vaccinations, which slowed the process.
In addition, Marin was worried that the Pfizer vaccine doses – which are supposed to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures – were being stored in small ice chests at the Mascareñas site.
“Imagine having the vaccines in that ice chest for (three to seven) hours. I honestly doubt that the last vaccine doses of the day were as effective as they should be,” he said.
(A Pfizer vaccine storage and handling summary published by the Centers for Disease Control says that once it’s mixed with a diluent, the vaccine can be left at room temperature for up to six hours.)
Second doses
Castaños, the woman vaccinated at Covarrubias elementary school, said the vaccine doses there appeared to be properly stored and there were about seven workers administering vaccines at once.
She added that her main concerns were the long lines and the lack of proper social distancing among the people waiting their turn.
“I can forgive the workers because there were so many people gathered there,” she said. “I imagine that for the second dose, they’ll have a bit more experience and the process will flow more smoothly.”
Castaños said she was told that someone would reach out to her via email or phone in 21 to 40 days regarding an appointment for her second dose, she said.
Silva said he was told the same thing at the Mascareñas site.
But Marin, noting that the local effort seemed to be repeating the errors made in other cities and states, said he was doubtful the process would be more efficient by the second round.
“I wanted to say something to the people that were working there, but it’s not their fault,” Marin said. “This is a problem at the federal level.”