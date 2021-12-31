On Dec. 8, Kevin Martínez opened his email, anticipating potentially life-changing news.
And there it was, buried in Martínez’s spam folder, of all places: an invitation for Los Nasdrovia to perform at South by Southwest.
Also known as SXSW, South by Southwest is a world-renowned showcase that’s witnessed early acts from Amy Winehouse and the White Stripes; an event NPR has referred to as “a huge feast of musical discovery,” uniting “bands and fans from around the world.”
Martínez, Los Nasdrovia’s singer and guitarist, laughed about the email’s misidentification as spam. “It was there from three days before,” he said.
The invitation followed a lengthy application – the kind, Martínez said, that might make someone give up halfway through.
“That’s what some people do. But I filled it out as good as I could,” Martínez said. “And we waited.”
For Los Nasdrovia, a rock band based in Ambos Nogales, playing South by Southwest marks a palpable career shift.
“It’s been a dream since I was little,” drummer Marcos Piñeda told the NI last Wednesday.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, South by Southwest drew about 417,000 people in 2019 alone, according to SXSW data. That year, artists like Omar Apollo, Cuco, Meg Thee Stallion and Rico Nasty graced the festival’s stages. Billie Eilish headlined.
All the while, the city pulses with accompanying conferences, film screenings and exhibitions.
“Every independent (band) in the world that does their research wants to go to this festival,” Martínez said. “It can be the big break for a band to be noticed by a label or by a manager, or by another band.”
Plus, he added: “The main point, we’re going to have fun.”
After two consecutive years of cancelling in-person events, South by Southwest is slated to sweep across Austin once again in March, 2022. A specific performance date has not yet been set for Los Nasdrovia. But once that happens, amid musicians from London, Brooklyn and Los Angeles, a band from Ambos Nogales will appear on the lineup.
Bar reunion
The idea for Los Nasdrovia, Martínez said, was hatched in Nogales, Sonora in 2018. More specifically, in La Tavernita – the cavernous, classic rock-themed dive bar just south of the Morley Port of Entry.
“(We were) having a caguama,” Martínez chuckled, referring to the 40-ounce beers served in the bar.
Martínez and Daniel Guerrero – now the band’s keyboardist and vocalist – had both returned to town after attending college in Guadalajara. They connected with bassist Efraín Bermudez, who’d attended middle school with Martínez and Guerrero in Nogales, Sonora.
At 14, the young musicians had assembled a band. It was short-lived.
“We were just playing Beatles covers,” along with a handful of original songs, Martínez explained.
But after college, the desire to write and perform music hadn’t disappeared.
“It’s a beautiful way of expressing oneself,” Guerrero said.
As Los Nasdrovia formed and developed their style, they performed in venues on both sides of the border – headlining exhibitions at La Linea art studio on Morley Avenue, sharing the stage with indie band Señor Kino at Roots Bar, and singing from the rooftop of the Nogales Art Museum in Sonora.
It’s a testament to what Guerrero describes as a burgeoning and often overlapping music scene in Ambos Nogales. Elias Cárdenas, for example, Nasdrovia’s newest member and guitarist, also plays bass for Luck Luster – an alternative rock band based in Nogales, Sonora.
“There’s a lot of people. A lot of great talent out there. People with such great ideas, they’re such aces in their instruments,” Guerrero said.
But, he acknowledged, it can take some networking.
“You have to kind of find the people that are also musicians who live in Nogales so you can try to do something, and try to push your band up to the front,” he said.
Guerrero hesitates to pin the band to a single genre – especially as Los Nasdrovia prepares to debut its first LP album, “Pequeño Círculo Azul,” on Jan. 5.
“You’ve got songs in the new album that are a little bit more maybe R&B, trap or pop-influenced music,” he said. “But generally, we always come back to rock.”
COVID interruption
The COVID-19 pandemic not only brought concerts and music festivals to a screeching halt. It also complicated the most simple processes for independent bands – like rehearsing in the same room.
“We stopped meeting,” Martínez said.“For a long time.”
Waves of cases and deaths caused the band to pause rehearsals for months at a time. Martínez said when members felt safe, they’d attempt to practice together, sometimes managing to organize virtual concerts.
The border’s partial closure – which halted non-essential travel – further complicated things. Bermudez, who lives in Sonora, couldn’t cross to Arizona under the mandate, so the band traveled south to rehearse.
The restrictions, along with the risk of contracting COVID-19, hindered Los Nasdrovia’s new album. But then, Martínez said, “vaccines came.”
While the release for “Pequeño Círculo Azul” won’t come until 2022, the band has released two new singles – “Cadena Perpetua” and “Todosepuedemejorar” – ahead of the album.
Guerrero told the NI he wrote “Cadena Perpetua” after a fellow bandmate expressed his grief over a difficult breakup. The song’s title translates to life imprisonment.
“The whole topic of it is about being in love with someone and you cannot avoid it,” Guerrero said. “And you have to live with that as ... a form of pain with you, forever.”
It’s a common theme in Los Nasdrovia’s music, which often touches on complicated relationships, self-identity and introspection. “Mora Azul” – a near-homophone for “amor azul,” or “blue love” – both celebrates and laments a long-distance relationship. In “Cortisol,” Martínez pleads for his mind to stop filling with thoughts, singing over a set of gentle backup vocals.
When Guerrero finds an idea for a song, “I will take it to the instrument ... the piano, as fast as I can so I can write it in the moment,” he said. Using his guitar, Martínez works on instrumentals and lyrics simultaneously.
While the songs and styles may vary, Piñeda said there’s a common goal shared among Los Nasdrovia.
“We all want to live off this,” he said. And, to create: “not just a genre, but music to express ourselves in the way we know how, in the way we can.”
To learn more about Los Nasdrovia, follow the band on Spotify, Bandcamp or on Instagram @losnasdrovia.