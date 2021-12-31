In late October, Samuel Bencomo left Nogales, Sonora and hopped on a flight to Mexico City. From there, he headed to Las Vegas. And finally, Phoenix.
The roundabout journey was a careful strategy – Bencomo, a guitarist for Los Velvets, was slated to perform with his bandmates in Tucson. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crossing a land border for non-essential travel was still prohibited at the time.
The workaround solution was “a little difficult, honestly,” Bencomo laughed. But it worked, and that night, Los Velvets opened for Little Jesus, an acclaimed indie band based in Mexico City. And as Bencomo began to play in Tucson’s historic Club Congress, he felt certain it was worth the hours of travel.
It’s one of a slew of barriers Los Velvets have overcome in the past year. The first hurdle – and it’s a notable one – was starting a band in the middle of a pandemic.
But speaking to the NI on Dec. 21, members of Los Velvets contended that without the pandemic, the band might never have started. Several had met as high school students in Rio Rico, but the musicians didn’t come together in full until 2020.
Before then, “I was constantly just working all the time,” said singer and guitarist Alec Ruvalcaba. Once lockdown began, Ruvalcaba found the time to focus on music. “It was very introspective,” he added.
Since forming in 2020, the group has released several original singles and performed alongside other Ambos Nogales-based artists like Los Nasdrovia and The Joyce.
Los Velvets’ members – who grew up in Rio Rico and Nogales, Sonora – have joined a musical community they describe as open, accepting and quickly growing.
For bassist and engineer Fabian Rios, that acceptance became apparent when he heard audience members singing along to the lyrics of “Clara,” a Los Velvets single, as he performed.
“I didn’t think that would happen, you know?” Rios said. “For years.”
‘It was rough’
While the pandemic jump-started Los Velvets’ journey, the logistics of songwriting and practicing in isolation were not so easy.
“It was rough,” Ruvalcaba said.
Along with the threat of contracting COVID-19, distance also complicated things for the members, who are scattered between Tucson and Nogales, Sonora.
So, the band practiced using Zoom. Members held virtual songwriting sessions. They recorded instruments separately. Rios received and mixed the files. It felt scientific, he said – it lacked intimacy.
Even as vaccine availability grew and life inched toward something vaguely reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, obstacles remained for Los Velvets. Bencomo, based in Nogales, Sonora, could not cross north to rehearse before Nov. 8, when the Biden administration lifted cross-border travel restrictions for vaccinated visa-holders.
So, Ruvalcaba, along with singer and keyboardist Nicole Paco, got used to the hour-long drive from Tucson to Nogales, Ariz. There, they’d park and begin lugging instruments and amplifiers into Mexico.
Things have changed since November. These days, the band can more easily rehearse in person – a process Rios described as more authentic. The frozen screens and audio delays of Zoom are no longer a concern.
“I feel like when we practice live especially, we fine tune the little tweaks and like, little small transitions,” drummer Jorge Parker pointed out.
It also opens up a wider berth of future performance possibilities.
“It was a moment that we were anticipating for an entire year, that the border would open, so that we could begin to play in Tucson, in Phoenix,” Rios said.
Not to mention hopes of performing in Hermosillo and Mexico City – but, Paco added, Los Velvets also look forward to local gigs in Nogales. In late November, the group made an appearance at La Linea on Morley Avenue to celebrate the art space’s two-year anniversary.
Paco told the NI the performance opened her eyes to an active arts community in Nogales. She wants to see more outlets for those artists and musicians.
“I want to perform and be an example for the kids,” Paco said, “and the community.”
Growing up in Rio Rico, Ruvalcaba added, “I would have loved something like La Linea.”
During a recent interview, members of the Ambos Nogales band Los Nasdrovia shared similar thoughts: a reverence for musical and artistic talent in the area, but acknowledgement at a lack of opportunities for networking and growth.
And having that community, Rios said, can be “a make or break” factor for artists.
“You have to be able to work with other artists. And it’s an honor, honestly. You see people that are ahead of you in such a big way, from where you want to be. And you’re able to play with them,” he said.
‘El Tren’
In early December, Los Velvets joined a handful of area bands on the stage at La Granja – an outdoor food truck plaza in Nogales, Sonora. Audience members swayed and sipped Tecate. Some wore masks.
Now unhindered – somewhat – by the pandemic, the members of Los Velvets are setting their sights on writing more music, potentially an EP, Ruvalcaba said.
Already, though, the band has developed a wistful, savory sound through its singles. “Clara” mourns a lost relationship against a slow, swinging rhythm, while “Nómado” contemplates the act of leaving to an uncertain destination. The influence of growing up in Nogales – between two countries and different identities – is there in the music, members told the NI.
For Ruvalcaba, that identity means, in part, not quite fitting into any one category.
“I feel like I don’t fit in, in Nogales,” he added. “And then I don’t feel like I really fit in over (in Tucson) either, but ... It sort of translates into our music. We don’t even really know where to place ourselves musically.”
So, he concluded, they play what they feel.
The presence of cross-border life is particularly tangible in “El Tren.” Bencomo began composing the song after a freight train blocked his commute to work in Nogales, Sonora one too many times. The song not only laments Bencomo’s late arrival to work; it also expresses frustration at a routine day job and an urge to pursue one’s dreams.
The song, he said, attempts to deliver hope: “Not just to me, but to more people, that if we fight for our dreams they can happen.”
To learn more about Los Velvets, follow them on Spotify, Bandcamp or on Instagram @los.velvets.