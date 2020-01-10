Luis Fimbres has been appointed by Presiding Judge Thomas Fink as the new chief of the Santa Cruz County Probation Department.
He replaces Primitivo “Tivo” Romero, who retired in March after 28 years with the county and serving as chief probation officer since 2007.
“This opportunity comes with great responsibility and I look forward to continue working with all department members to meet the challenge,” Fimbres said in an emailed statement,
Previously the chief deputy probation officer, Fimbres had been serving as the probation department’s acting chief since Romero stepped down.
“Since then, Luis has guided the department with a steady hand, and with great competence,” Fink said in an announcement on Dec. 19.
Fimbres said he grew up in Ambos Nogales, South Tucson and his parents’ hometown of La Arizona, Sonora. He graduated from Desert View High School in Tucson, then attended Pima Community College and the University of Arizona, graduating with a bachelor’s in public administration/criminal justice in December 1998.
He started working for Santa Cruz County as a probation officer in 1999, left in 2004 for a one-plus-year stint at the Pima County Adult Probation Department, then returned to the local department in December 2005.
“Through his extensive years of service, he has shown his commitment to the probation department,” Fink said, adding: “It is also important to me that probation officers, staff and supervisors, as well as court leadership and staff, have great respect for him.”
For his part, Fimbres thanked Fink for the opportunity, “and for his decision to promote from within the department since this will create other promotional opportunities within the department. We have dedicated and capable supervisors and officers who serve the department who are invested in our community that are deserving of these promotional opportunities.”