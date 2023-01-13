Newly inaugurated Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado implemented a number of procedural changes at his first regular meeting.
As residents piled into the council chambers Wednesday evening, city leaders approved a measure to start council meetings with a religious invocation. Minutes later, they passed a resolution to hold council meetings twice, rather than once, a month.
Maldonado also appointed Councilman Hector Bojorquez to serve as vice mayor. Bojorquez had acquired the highest number of votes in the November council election, Maldonado pointed out as he explained the rationale behind the appointment.
Several times throughout the nearly three-hour meeting, Maldonado echoed the themes of his inaugural address given the week before – promising transparency and collaboration within the administration.
“I’ve always said we’re going to discuss things, and I want to know how everybody feels. That’s why I’m going to ask,” he told the council as they voted to implement an invocation. “Can everybody give me their point of view, please?”
Invocations return
In previous years, the Nogales City Council has included a religious invocation in regular meetings – something that’s drawn support from some, opposition from others, and legal questions concerning separation of church and state.
The practice is, however, legal under a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, so long as no religions are excluded and no individuals are coerced to participate.
Locally, religious invocations popped up at council meetings during former mayor Arturo Garino’s first administration in 2011. The practice continued during the 2015-2018 mayoral term of John Doyle, who is now serving as a councilmember after winning election last November.
In some cases, Doyle delivered the invocation himself while serving as mayor.
On Wednesday evening, no members of the public explicitly conveyed opposition during the call to the public, and council members reacted positively to Maldonado’s proposal.
“I think when we invoke, and ask for the blessing, city business and any business that’s involved kind of runs smoother,” Doyle said. “It seems like there’s more harmony, more peace, because there’s more respect. Because all of us, or at least most of us, have that fear of God in our being.”
Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez also voiced her support for the idea.
“Make it short. Because I know you, John,” she laughed, gesturing to Doyle.
Bojorquez and Councilman Saulo Bonilla, who also voted in favor, broached the issue of inclusion.
“Nogales is real diverse,” Bonilla said, addressing Maldonado. “Have you thought of how you’re going to go about including all the denominations? Just in all fairness to everyone.”
“We’ll try to include everybody,” Maldonado said. “We don’t want to fall into any legal things of neglecting one or the other.”
In Arizona cities and towns including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Sahuarita, the Satanic Temple has responded to the inclusion of invocations at government meetings by asking to have a turn. Phoenix responded by ending invocations in 2016. When Scottsdale refused the Satanists’ request in 2018, the group sued, though a court ultimately ruled in favor of the city.
Bimonthly meetings
Traditionally, the Nogales City Council holds its regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month.
On his first agenda as mayor, Maldonado proposed more frequent convenings of the council. He did not immediately return a phone call from the NI Thursday seeking his motivation for the bimonthly meetings, though he briefly explained his reason on Wednesday, telling the council: “We can’t solve the city issues on one day.”
Other local agencies, like the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, already convene twice a month for regular meetings.
The next regular city council meeting will be held on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. Following that, the council decided, regular meetings will be held not only on the first Wednesday of the month, but also on the third Tuesday of the month.
The measure was met with unanimous approval from the council.
Discussing future agenda items, Maldonado requested discussion on the former Chase Bank building – a property purchased by the city in 2017. The building has remained dormant, though city leaders have deliberated the idea of using it as a City Hall Annex.
Speaking Wednesday, Maldonado pitched the idea of using the building to house a youth ambassador program.
He also reiterated a plan to administer CPR courses for Nogales residents – something he discussed during his inauguration, citing the recent injury and recovery of NFL player Damar Hamlin.
Bojorquez requested an update on the long-awaited renovation of Teyechea Park, while Melendez-Lopez proposed discussion on potential collaboration with the newly inaugurated Los Nogales community center on Western Avenue.
Addressing the public toward the meeting’s conclusion, Maldonado added:
“Guys, feel free to come to my office, feel free to call me. Feel free to address any of the council. We’re here for you and for our citizens.”