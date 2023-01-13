Newly inaugurated Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado implemented a number of procedural changes at his first regular meeting.

As residents piled into the council chambers Wednesday evening, city leaders approved a measure to start council meetings with a religious invocation. Minutes later, they passed a resolution to hold council meetings twice, rather than once, a month.

bojorquez

Newly appointed Nogales Vice-Mayor Hector Bojorquez, who clinched the highest number of votes in the November council election, takes part in the first council meeting of 2023.
audience

Residents piled into the Nogales City Council chambers for the first regular meeting of the year Wednesday night.


