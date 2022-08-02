Mayoral candidates

From left: Nogales mayoral candidates Arturo Garino, Jorge Maldonado and Peter Lella.

 File photos

Jorge Maldonado resigned his seat on the Nogales City Council earlier this year to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. Initial results in Tuesday's mayoral primary suggested the move had paid off.

Unofficial tallies released by the County Elections Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday showed Maldonado with 794 votes to 587 for Garino. Those results included both early ballots and ballots cast at the polls.



