Jorge Maldonado resigned his seat on the Nogales City Council earlier this year to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. Initial results in Tuesday's mayoral primary suggested the move had paid off.
Unofficial tallies released by the County Elections Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday showed Maldonado with 794 votes to 587 for Garino. Those results included both early ballots and ballots cast at the polls.
Another 119 votes were for a write-in candidate, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many of those were for Peter Lella, the only official write-in candidate in the race.
In order to be elected outright in the nonpartisan primary, a candidate must win votes on at least 50 percent plus one of the ballots cast. If the race isn’t decided in the primary, the top two vote-getters face off in the general election.
It wasn't immediately clear how many ballots remained to be counted on Tuesday night, but the results released at 9:45 p.m. showed Maldonado just above the necessary threshold. At that point, the elections office had counted 1,575 ballots in the mayoral race, and Maldonado's 794 votes gave him a 50.4 percent share.
Maldonado, 57, works in the produce import sector and has long been involved with the Nogales National Little League. He successfully ran for city council in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. He stepped down in April in order to run for mayor.
“I’ve been asked to run by businesspeople, the public, everybody,” he said. “And I’ve been involved in the community enough to want to make a change and that’s why I decided to run.”
Garino, a 69-year-old apartment complex manager, is seeking his second-consecutive term as mayor and third mayoral term overall.
He began his stint in city government as a councilman in 2007. He was elected mayor in 2010, lost a re-election bid in 2014, then won another four-year term in 2018.
During an interview with the NI on June 28, Garino touted ongoing infrastructure projects begun during his current administration, including a water line replacement in the Royal Road neighborhood, and spoke of plans to launch an incentive program for local businesses.
“There’s so much work right now that we’ve already started,” he said when asked why he deserved another term.
Lella, 63, is an international consultant and newcomer to the local political scene. During his interview with the NI on June 29, he suggested tax breaks to attract investors to the city, and decried the lack of opportunities for local residents.
In addition to his lack of name recognition in the community, Lella faced the additional challenge of trying to compete as a write-in. He said he had to leave town earlier this year for a family emergency, which prevented him from meeting the deadline to get his name on the ballot.