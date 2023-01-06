In a July 1 interview with the NI, Jorge Maldonado pledged that he’d listen to his constituents if elected mayor of Nogales.
Shortly after he was sworn into office, the new mayor reiterated that promise.
“I am open to suggestions,” Maldonado said, addressing a crowded Nogales High School auditorium Tuesday evening.
A former councilman known for active roles in the produce industry and the Nogales National Little League, Maldonado outlined plans for a collaborative and transparent municipal government in a bilingual inaugural address. His talking points ranged from clean streets and support for small businesses, to more specific proposals like free CPR classes and a publicly available schedule detailing the mayor’s activities.
“My schedule’s going to be on Facebook,” Maldonado said, later adding in Spanish: “I don’t have anything to hide.”
Repeatedly Tuesday night, he promoted a close relationship between city leaders and constituents, urging residents to share their perspectives and needs with city leaders.
“I’m not a janitor. I’m not a carpenter. I’m not a business specialist. I’m not a specialist to be mayor, this is my first day,” he said, drawing laughs from the audience. “I’ve never been mayor, so I need your help.”
Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink administered oaths of office to Maldonado, along with Councilmembers Hector Bojorquez and John Doyle. Bojorquez, a former director of the Nogales Housing Authority, accumulated the highest number of votes in the 2022 general election, winning him a second-consecutive term on the Nogales City Council. Doyle, a former councilman who served a four-year term as mayor, will also return to the dais after a four-year hiatus.
Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez won the third open council seat in November’s election, narrowly defeating former councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz. A bed-and-breakfast operator with a penchant for organizing cultural events, Melendez-Lopez did not attend Tuesday’s ceremony due to a family emergency, organizers said.
The next Nogales City Council meeting – the first convening of the new administration – is slated for Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
‘Where we spend their money’
Maldonado’s term begins as local businesses and residents continue to grapple with rising costs of living and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will help you whichever way we can,” Maldonado said, addressing Nogales business owners. “We will find support, we will bring credits, or grants, or whatever we need.”
Maldonado’s inauguration also comes after several tense council meetings unfolded in recent weeks.
Last December, peaceful protesters demanded a cultural shift at City Hall, citing a lack of civility and transparency from some municipal leaders. Among their concerns was the city’s recent allocation of federal funds meant to aid communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Maldonado did not specifically discuss the past mayoral administration of Arturo Garino, the new mayor made pointed remarks on the city’s role in spending taxpayer money.
“We have to show the community what we do for them. How we spend their money. Where we spend their money,” he said.
Gilbert “Gil” Heredia, a Nogales native and former Major League Baseball player, described his childhood and adolescence, which he spent playing baseball and flag football alongside Maldonado, a close friend.
“Jorge stood out from all of us in junior high,” Heredia said, describing Maldonado’s early career in produce. “He was a hard worker.”
Danny Villa, a Nogales native and former National Footfall League player who was convicted of child rape in 2009, had also been scheduled as a keynote speaker for the inauguration, which was held at Nogales High Schoolw. Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angel Canto confirmed that NUSD officials had determined Villa’s presence at the event would be inappropriate.
“After contacting city officials regarding this concern, they agreed to remove the speaker from the program,” Canto said in a statement.
‘The same table’
As Maldonado delivered his nearly half-hour inaugural address, the U.S. and Mexican consuls in Ambos Nogales, along with Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo and Nogales, Son. Mayor Juan Francisco Gim, listened among others in the front row of the silent auditorium. Working with the county, state and neighboring Mexican communities, Maldonado said, would be crucial in his administration.
Sitting nearby, Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz applauded throughout Maldonado’s speech. At a meeting earlier that day, the county supervisors had publicly congratulated the new mayor, expressing anticipation for a strong alliance between the city and county.
“I’m just as hopeful as my colleague, Supervisor (Rudy) Molera, that we will be able to sit at the same table for a change,” Ruiz said at the time, “and be able to find things in common, that we can move this community forward and create opportunities for all of its residents.”
Two holdover city councilmembers – Liza Montiel and Octavio Gradillas, Jr. – were also on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony, joining Maldonado on the stage. Councilmember Saulo Bonilla, a close ally of former Mayor Garino, did not attend.
Maldonado, 57, first stepped into the local political sphere in 2016 when he successfully ran for Nogales City Council. He was re-elected in 2020, then stepped down in April 2022 in order to run for mayor, as required by state law.
Maldonado handily won the primary election for mayor, earning 1,156 votes to 828 for Garino in the Aug. 2 contest. His vote total allowed him to avoid a runoff election in November, which is when the city council race was ultimately decided.