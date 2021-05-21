A suspect was arrested on charges of femicide and violating burial laws in relation to the disappearance and death of Cecilia Yepiz, a former employee of the city of Nogales, Sonora, the Sonora state prosecutor’s office (FGJE) said in a statement Wednesday.
The suspect was identified only by his first name, Fernando, and his age, 43, as is standard in arrest announcements by Mexican prosecutors.
According to the statement, Fernando had fled Nogales and traveled through at least five states before he was eventually arrested in the city of San Luis Potosí on Monday, May 18. San Luis Potosí is in central Mexico, almost 900 miles southeast of Nogales. He was transferred to Hermosillo, Sonora the same day and to Nogales on Tuesday, where an initial hearing was set.
The FGJE said more than 100 pieces of evidence led to the arrest of Fernando as the person responsible for killing Yepiz, 49. In Mexico, a femicide is classified as a homicide of a woman that meets one or more additional criteria, such as sexual violence, or if the victim was held incommunicado prior to the killing.
“Among the strongest pieces of evidence are video recordings collected by various businesses in which Cecilia Yepiz Reyna is seen for the last time, on Jan. 5, 2021, in a repair shop located on Avenida Álvaro Obregón, where she went to a person who she was last seen with,” FGJE said. Additional security cameras in the area also captured her movements.
Yepiz was seen on video getting into a Jeep Cherokee with Sonoran plates, along with a man. The vehicle was seen headed towards Ejido El Cibuta and further investigation determined that the vehicle had entered a ranch off the side of the highway.
On March 6, Yepiz’s body was found buried in a clandestine grave near El Cibuta, on the southern outskirts of Nogales, Sonora. Her body was found in a plastic container with her hands tied and an autopsy determined Yepiz was strangled and died by asphyxiation, according to the FGJE statement.
Yepiz disappeared weeks after she left her job as an engineer for the municipal government of Nogales, Sonora. Her case drew the attention of state legislators in Hermosillo, Sonora, as well as women’s rights activists across the country. In interviews following her disappearance, Yepiz’s brothers Sergio and Fernando said they believed her death was related the work she did for the local government, but declined to give more details.
The FGJE statement added that Fernando had previously been sentenced to a prison sentence of four years and five months in November 2003, for the crime of “illegal deprivation of liberty.” He also has a history in the United States that prohibits his entry into the country.