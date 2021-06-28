A little more than two years after a 43-year-old Nogales woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Mariposa Road, a local man was arraigned on charges that he was responsible for causing her death and injuring two other people.
Emmanuel Aguirre, 31, is facing a total of four charges, including one count of negligent homicide for allegedly causing the death of Maria Gonzalez “with criminal negligence,” according to an indictment filed at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. He is also charged with two counts of endangerment and one count of criminal damage.
Aguirre was indicted by a state grand jury in May and the charges were filed in the local court system by the Arizona Attorney’s Office. He made his first appearance at Superior Court on Monday, where Judge Thomas Fink entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and appointed Eugene Marquez to serve as his lawyer.
Fink then set a follow-up status hearing for July 26. Aguirre is out of custody as his case proceeds.
Gonzalez, 43, died after the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving was hit by a Ford Expedition on Mariposa Road on June 14, 2019. Two other occupants of her vehicle were treated for injuries.
At the time of the crash, Nogales Police Department Cpl. Oscar Mesta said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the driver of the Expedition was possibly texting or using social media when his SUV crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic, eventually colliding head-on with the other vehicle.
However, no arrests were made and no serious felony charges were filed in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Instead, Aguirre was charged at Nogales Municipal Court with speeding, reckless driving and failure to drive on the right side of the road, but those charges were dismissed a month later.
Then in April 2020, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office handed the case off to the AG’s Office, with then-Deputy County Attorney Liliana Ortega saying that the move had been made “after consulting with the victim’s husband in order to alleviate some issues that he had with the case. We felt that the circumstances warranted review by an outside agency.”
Ortega didn’t specify what the issues were that precipitated the move. A spokeswoman for the AG’s Office told the NI at the time that the case had been transferred “to avoid appearance of a conflict of interest.”
The fatal crash occurred just weeks after a local ordinance prohibiting hand-held device use while driving went into effect. NPD said it began enforcing the ordinance on June 1, 2019 and was planning to begin issuing citations for violations the following month.