A Tucson man suffered fatal injuries from a work-related accident in Rio Rico last week , according to information provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Samuel Hilario Tripp-Sorilla, who was working with a Tucson-based company to clean the streets of Rio Rico in the area of Via Palestra.
Dispatch officers received a call shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 about a man who was lying injured on the ground and who was unresponsive.
Sheriff’s Lt. Gerardo Castillo said authorities later learned that Tripp-Sorilla had jumped from a street-sweeping vehicle as it was in motion, and sustained a head injury.
He added that Tripp-Sorilla was bleeding excessively when emergency personnel arrived, and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.