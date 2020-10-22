A man was found dead near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Nogales on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Nogales Police Department was called to the scene at 9:04 a.m. after a body was found in the hills near the border at the end of West International Street, between a quarter- and half-mile west of the DeConcini Port of Entry, NPD Spokesman Oscar Mesta said.
Identification found at the scene indicated that the man was a 29-year-old Mexican national, Mesta said.
Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent said EMTs also responded and determined that the man was dead. It’s not clear when the man died, but Sargent said he didn’t have signs of trauma from a weapon or blunt force.
Mesta said NPD sent the body to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, but the department isn’t currently conducting a criminal investigation.