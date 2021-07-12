A tax preparer with local ties was sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay $587,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for filing phony returns.
Luis Alberto Ortiz Garcia was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Phoenix on July 8 after previously pleading guilty to one count of unlawful use of means of identification and another count of money laundering.
According to the factual basis of his plea deal, Ortiz has lived in Tucson and Nogales since 2006. After taking a tax preparation class, he began preparing and filing 1040 forms with the IRS.
Beginning in at least January 2010, he started filing false tax returns using the personal identification information of others as part of a scheme to generate fraudulent tax refunds.
He reportedly obtained the information by purchasing documents from people living on or near the Mexican border, obtaining it from others engaged in the false tax return business, or stealing it while volunteering his tax preparation services.
Between January 2010 and December 2015, Ortiz filed approximately 203 false income tax returns in an attempt to obtain approximately $1.15 million in fraudulent refunds.
In addition, his plea deal says, Ortiz assembled and sold packets of personal information to others, then volunteered to teach the buyers how to use the information to prepare and file false tax returns in order to generate fraudulent tax refunds.