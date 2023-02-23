Gavel

A 21-year-old Ambos Nogales man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for assaulting and injuring a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a local port of entry.

Cesar Alejandro Avendano Soto, a U.S. citizen residing in Nogales, Sonora, was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury. Judge Scott H. Rash imposed a sentence of 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.



