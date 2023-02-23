A 21-year-old Ambos Nogales man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for assaulting and injuring a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a local port of entry.
Cesar Alejandro Avendano Soto, a U.S. citizen residing in Nogales, Sonora, was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury. Judge Scott H. Rash imposed a sentence of 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Court records show that Avendano attempted to enter the United States through Nogales on March 24, 2020. After a CBP officer asked him for proof of citizenship, Avendano tried to push past her, and she tried to stop him. He then put his arms around the officer and slammed her to the ground, where her head hit the concrete.
The incident was reportedly recorded by a surveillance camera.
The officer’s injuries were not immediately obvious, and she got up quickly, according to a sentencing memorandum from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Still, she sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with a concussion.
“However, in the coming days, her symptoms became increasingly severe. She was eventually diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury with moderate to severe post-concussive symptoms,” the memo states.
Following the assault, Avendano fled to Mexico. He was convinced to come back and was interviewed and released.
“He was not taken into custody and charged immediately because of the pandemic and his medical condition,” according to the prosecutor’s memo.
The specific nature of Avendano’s medical condition at that moment was not clear, though the document later makes reference to “the defendant’s substance abuse and untreated mental health.” However, the prosecution also cast doubt on Avendano’s assertion that he had been diagnosed with a mental health issue, saying that an evaluation “does not support that.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also noted that Avendano had been caught in 2017 while attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the United States through a port of entry. Later that year, he reportedly punched another CBP officer in the face when he came through the port.
In 2019, Avendano was arrested for human smuggling and was sentenced to 30 days imprisonment. And two days before his assault on the CBP officer in March 2020, he was reportedly referred to secondary inspection at a port of entry for verbally harassing CBP officers.