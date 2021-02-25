Nogales Fire Department personnel brought a man to Holy Cross Hospital after he fell from the border fence and sustained a leg injury on Thursday, NFD Chief Jeff Sargent said.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. and the man was in his mid-20s, Sargent said.
More information about the man and the incident wasn’t available on Thursday afternoon, though sources in Mexico said the fall happened on West International Street, near the intersection with Dunbar Drive.
Sargent said that NFD typically responds to such calls with a fire engine and an ambulance.
The tall bollard fence separating the United States and Mexico in Nogales has proved to be dangerous and sometimes deadly for those seeking to climb it.
Border-crossers regularly injure ankles, legs and hips after after crossing the fence. And at least four people have died from a jump or fall from the Nogales border fence since 2011, when the Border Patrol replaced a 10-foot landing mat fence with a taller barrier that ranges from 18 to 30 feet in height.
Since November 2018, the local fence has also been topped with barbed concertina wire – something that’s cut and even ensnared some would-be border-crossers. It wasn’t clear if the Feb. 25 incident was related to the wire, which encourage crossers to take more dangerous jumps from the top of the fence.