A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping a woman and stealing her belongings during an illegal border crossing earlier this year.
Felix Torres Medina, 28, a Mexican national, agreed to plead guilty to one count each of sexual assault and robbery during a hearing at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Judge Thomas Fink set his sentencing for Aug. 16.
During Tuesday’s hearing, defense lawyer Eugene Marquez told the judge that the crimes occurred in the desert near Tubac on or around April 13. He said Torres Medina and the victim had both been walking northward after coming from Mexico when Torres Medina “intentionally forced himself upon the victim without her consent.”
The woman resisted, but Torres-Medina was able to overcome her resistance and rape her. Shortly afterward, he took her cellphone, and the phone’s case also contained the woman’s credit cards and ID, Marquez said.
Deputy County Attorney Gary Redente added that the victim was looking for water when Torres Medina threw her to the ground and assaulted her.
He said that when Torres Medina was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of the victim’s phone, voter registration card and debit cards.
The details of the case match those of an incident reported by the Border Patrol in April, when the agency said agents from the Nogales Station detained a female migrant east of Amado on the afternoon of April 14. During processing, the woman told agents she was robbed and raped by a man previously traveling with her group.
The following morning, the Border Patrol said, agents responded to a citizen’s report of suspected illegal activity near the entrance to the observatory on Mt. Hopkins Road and encountered a subject who was in the country illegally.
While processing the man, agents determined that he matched the physical description of the rape suspect. They also found some of the victim’s personal belongings when they searched his property.
The victim subsequently identified her attacker, who was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for prosecution. He was not identified in the news release.