A Nogales man who asked a 9-year-old girl if he could touch her genitals was sentenced by a Santa Cruz County judge to three years of prison.
John James McNerney, 35, was also ordered to register as a sex offender as part of the sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega on Jan. 25. McNerney had previously pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to child molestation, a Class 4 felony.
The judge’s sentencing decision came after a hearing in which Deputy County Attorney Mathew Cannon asked that McNerney be sentenced to a 3.75-year prison term and register as a sex offender, and defense lawyer Gary Spector argued for a term of probation with no sex offender registration.
“Even though this is not the most egregious case that Mr. Cannon or Mr. Spector or this court has ever seen, this is certainly the most egregious thing that (the victim) has had to go through,” Ortega said while explaining the sentence to McNerney. “This is going to have very life-long effects for her, the trauma that you’ve inflicted.”
Cannon had acknowledged during his remarks that “this isn’t the most egregious sex case any of us has seen… no actual molestation took place.”
However, he continued: “I think it’s easy because we see much more egregious behavior to maybe minimize this case’s impact on the family. But the reason molestation didn’t take place, and it’s only a solicitation for molestation, is because that 9-year-old girl had been taught by her mother that no one should touch her in those places.”
He also noted that the girl “had the strength of character to resist the attempts.”
“But for those two things, this is a different case. This is a full molestation case,” Cannon said. “Just because it didn’t happen, didn’t go to completion, I don’t think should really factor into this case. It obviously factored into the plea, but it shouldn’t factor into the severity of what occurred.”
The plea deal the County Attorney’s Office reached with McNerney gave the judge the option of sentencing him to an aggravated maximum prison term of 3.75 years, a mitigated minimum term of one year, or up to four years of probation. The sex offender requirement was also left to the judge’s discretion.
In asking for the aggravated maximum, Cannon said: “He needs to be sent the message that you’re going to suffer significant consequences.”
Defense position
For his part, Spector told the judge that the offense McNerney was convicted of had lasted “scant seconds.”
The pre-sentence report showed that the victim’s mother had initially alleged that actual molestation had occurred, and that it has been repetitive. However, further evidence resulted in McNerney being convicted of asking to molest the girl, not actually doing it.
“I think we need to dismiss all of this. You have to,” Spector said of the more serious allegations.
“Certainly there’s no need for prison in this case,” he said at another point, noting that McNerney had already been in jail for nine months.
Spector told the judge that McNerney had taken the plea deal out of concern for the victim, who would have had to testify at trial.
“He did spare her the wrath of potential cross-examination,” he said.
Spector noted that his client had never been convicted of an adult offense, and he pointed to McNerney’s “vast amount of support” present in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing, which he estimated at 20-25 people
“I dare say, judge, If this was such a monster, if this was such a man that didn’t have any redeeming qualities, they wouldn’t be sitting here today,” Spector said.
McNerney’s aunt and sister also spoke on behalf, describing him as a hard-working, non-dangerous and responsible person.
In a brief statement to the judge, McNerney said: “I am truly sorry” for the statement he made to the victim.
Judge’s decision
Cannon, the prosecutor, contested the defense’s approach, alleging that they were trying to imply that McNerney’s crime was motioning for the girl to come near him, rather than asking her to let him molest her.
“It feels to me like through defense counsel today, they’re trying to change their plea to a no contest plea or Alfred plea,” he said. (An Alfred plea allows a defendant to admit guilt while also asserting their innocence.)
The crime, Cannon said, “was the question, not the statement. ‘Can I touch your private parts, your vaginal area.’ That’s the offense. That is a sex offense that deserves registration.”
Ortega said she didn’t interpret the defense’s position as a failure to accept guilt. And she said she had found two mitigating factors in McNerney’s favor: his family support and the financial support he had provided his family during his lifetime.
“But,” she added, “I think that the aggravating factors outweigh those mitigating factors.”
The aggravating factors included the emotional trauma that McNerney had inflicted on the child and her family.
“And like I said, these are going to have very long-lasting if not lifetime effects,” Ortega said, telling the defendent: “And I do find that you are a danger to this community.”
The judge said she had found that the crime was committed with sexual motivation, and required McNerney to register as sex offender.
The three-year prison sentence Ortega imposed was a “partially aggravated” term, and she gave McNerney credit for the 273 days he had spent in jail prior to sentencing.