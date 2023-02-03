Gavel

A Nogales man who asked a 9-year-old girl if he could touch her genitals was sentenced by a Santa Cruz County judge to three years of prison.

John James McNerney, 35, was also ordered to register as a sex offender as part of the sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega on Jan. 25. McNerney had previously pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to child molestation, a Class 4 felony.



