A Nogales man who tried to sell marijuana to an undercover Border Patrol agent was sentenced to 2.25 years in prison.
Ruben Martin Robles, 42, was sentenced on Monday by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted offer to unlawfully sell marijuana, a Class 4 felony offense. The judge gave him credit for 38 days already served in custody.
Fink also sentenced Robles to time served – 62 days – for an unrelated misdemeanor assault conviction.
As part of a plea agreement with Robles, the County Attorney’s Office agreed to drop another unrelated charge of aggravated harassment against him.
According to a police report, a Border Patrol agent was working undercover on Terrace Avenue at around 11 a.m. on March 4 when he was alerted by another agent that a suspicious man, later identified as Robles, was walking toward him.
Robles reportedly walked past the agent, stopped and leaned up against a building.
“As soon as Robles passed my location, I turned around from facing north to south in order to keep an eye on him,” the agent wrote in his narrative report. “As soon as I looked at him, he leaned over to me and asked me in Spanish if I wanted to buy some weed.”
“I then asked him if he had it on him,” the agent continued. “Robles then put up his left hand in a closed fist so I could see it, then opened it. Robles had six little bags in his hand of what appeared to be marijuana. Robles then asked me again if I wanted to but it.”
The agent called for backup, and when another agent arrived, they identified themselves as law enforcement officers and told Robles he was under arrest.
“At that time, Robles became very upset and stated that he didn’t care if we were cops, and just kept repeating that he just wanted to sell me the marijuana,” the agent wrote.
With the help of another Border Patrol agent and several Nogales Police Department officers, Robles was arrested and taken to the Nogales Border Patrol Station. There, the contents of the six baggies he had in his possession tested positive for marijuana. The pot weighed a total of nine grams.
Online court and Department of Corrections records show that Robles has a history of criminal offenses in Santa Cruz County. He was previously sentenced to prison in 1999, 2003 and 2012 for convictions for criminal damage, theft and shoplifting, respectively.